UK PM Johnson: New Trump deal can replace the Iran nuclear pact
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Jan 2020 05:11 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jan 2020 05:11 PM BdST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday called on US President Donald Trump to replace the Iranian nuclear deal with his own new agreement to ensure that the Islamic Republic did not get an atomic weapon.
“If we’re going to get rid of it, let’s replace it and let’s replace it with the Trump deal,” Johnson said of the 2015 nuclear arms control deal with Tehran. “That would be a great way forward.”
“President Trump is a great deal maker, by his own account. Let’s work together to replace the JCPOA and get the Trump deal instead,” Johnson told the BBC.
Under the deal brokered in 2015, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iran agreed with China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States, to restrict its nuclear program.
But in 2018, Trump pulled out of the deal. European powers have repeatedly said they still support the deal though Tehran announced earlier this month it would abandon limitations on enriching uranium, a further blow to the deal.
“If you get rid of this nuclear deal, the JCPOA, it’s what Trump wants. My point to our American friends is, look, somehow or other you’ve got to stop the Iranians acquiring a nuclear weapon,” Johnson said.
“From the American perspective, it’s a flawed agreement, it expires, plus it was negotiated by President (Barack) Obama. From their point of view it has many, many faults.”
Trump is confident he could still renegotiate a new nuclear deal with Tehran, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said earlier this month after Iran announced it would retreat further from the 2015 nuclear pact.
“I don’t want a military conflict between us, the United States and Iran, let’s dial this thing down,” Johnson said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Yamaha warns musicians not to climb in instrument cases after Ghosn escape
- Iran says it has made arrests over plane disaster as protests rage on
- After Florida killings, Saudis withdraw 21 cadets from United States
- Hours of forewarning saved US, Iraqi lives from Iran's missile attack
- US troops describe 'miraculous' escape at Iraqi base attacked by Iran
- Independence Day: UK's queen agrees grandson Harry, wife Meghan can exit senior royal role
- Protests over downed jet rage in Iran, as other nations seek redress
- 'Empty chairs' across Canada’s academic community after Iran plane crash
- UK princes William and Harry denounce 'offensive' newspaper report
- Police besiege suspected militant den in Dhaka’s Ashulia
Most Read
- Bangladesh announces state mourning on Monday for Sultan Qaboos of Oman
- Pakistan court revokes coup leader Musharraf's death sentence, guilty verdict
- Police raid home of ‘Neo-JMB IT chief’, arrest wife in Dhaka suburb
- Awami League’s Moslem wins Chattogram-8 by-elections amid low turnout
- Barcelona sack coach Valverde, appoint Setien until June 2022
- Independence Day: UK's queen agrees grandson Harry, wife Meghan can exit senior royal role
- Hasina wants no AL excesses in Dhaka city polls: Quader
- Supreme Court upholds death to wartime collaborator Kaiser
- Bangladeshi chef facing UK deportation after wrongfully labelled sex offender
- Iran’s only female Olympic medallist defects over ‘lies’ and ‘injustice’