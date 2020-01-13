UK princes William and Harry denounce 'offensive' newspaper report
Published: 13 Jan 2020 10:02 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jan 2020 10:02 PM BdST
Britain’s Prince William and his younger brother Harry publicly denounced an “offensive” newspaper report about their relationship on Monday, as the royals met for crunch talks to discuss the future roles of Harry and his American wife Meghan.
The Times, citing an unnamed source, reported that Harry and Meghan had been pushed away by “a bullying attitude” of William who had not been welcoming to Meghan.
“Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a UK newspaper today speculating about the relationship between The Duke of Sussex and The Duke of Cambridge,” said the statement issued by the offices for William and Harry.
“For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful.”
