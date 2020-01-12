UK denounces brief arrest of envoy in Tehran as violation of law
Britain’s Foreign Office confirmed on Saturday that the country’s ambassador in Tehran was briefly detained by Iranian authorities, denouncing the arrest as a “flagrant violation of international law”.
Earlier, the Tehran-based Tasnim news agency reported that British envoy Rob Macaire was arrested for several hours in front of Amir Kabir University for inciting anti-government protesters.
“The arrest of our Ambassador in Tehran without grounds or explanation is a flagrant violation of international law,” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement.
“The Iranian government is at a cross-roads moment. It can continue its march towards pariah status with all the political and economic isolation that entails, or take steps to de-escalate tensions and engage in a diplomatic path forwards,” Raab said.
