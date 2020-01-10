Video shows Ukrainian plane being hit over Iran
>>Christiaan Triebert, Malachy Browne, Sarah Kerr and Ainara Tiefenthäler, The New York Times
Published: 10 Jan 2020 10:25 AM BdST Updated: 10 Jan 2020 10:25 AM BdST
Video verified by The New York Times appears to show an Iranian missile hitting a plane near Tehran’s airport, the area where a Ukrainian jet crashed on Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board.
As investigators work to determine an official cause of the accident, the video offered new clues about the crash, which came hours after a violent confrontation between Iran and the United States. American and allied officials on Thursday said they believed an Iranian missile had accidentally brought the plane down.
A relative of a passenger grieves at the site of the Ukraine International Airlines crash on the outskirts of Tehran on Wednesday, Jan 8, 2020
Video verified by The New York Times appears to show an Iranian missile hitting a plane near Tehran’s airport, the area where a Ukrainian jet crashed on Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board. https://t.co/to5snonF4u— Adib Hidayat (@AdibHidayat) January 10, 2020
Visual and sonic clues in the footage also matched flight path information and satellite imagery of the area near where the plane crashed. The satellite images were taken on Thursday and provided to The Times by Maxar Technologies, a space technology company.
A police officer in a field littered with debris at the site of the Ukraine International Airlines crash on the outskirts of Tehran on Wednesday, Jan 8, 2020.
Rescue workers at the site of the Ukraine International Airlines crash on the outskirts of Tehran on Wednesday, Jan 8, 2020
The small building seen to the left of the video, and the upright metal frame beside it, can both be seen in satellite pictures.
A body is carried from the site of the Ukraine International Airlines crash on the outskirts of Tehran on Wednesday, Jan 8, 2020
