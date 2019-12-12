Indonesian cave art is earliest known record of 'story telling', researchers say
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Dec 2019 09:03 PM BdST Updated: 12 Dec 2019 09:03 PM BdST
A cave painting found on Indonesia’s island of Sulawesi, depicting human-like figures hunting animals, appears to be the earliest known pictorial record of story-telling, according to a study by a team of Australian and Indonesian researchers.
The painting, found in a limestone cave in 2017, was dated to nearly 44,000 years ago using uranium-series analysis, they said in the study published on Wednesday in the journal Nature.
It shows eight therianthropes, or humans with animal characteristics, appearing to chase and kill six animals such as the warty pigs native to the island, using what seem to be spears and ropes.
“The portrayal of multiple hunters confronting at least two separate prey species possibly suggests a game drive, a communal hunt in which animals are indiscriminately flushed from cover and directed towards waiting hunters,” the researchers said.
Until now, the oldest rock art showing a character with the characteristics of an animal had been an ivory sculpture found in a cave in Germany. Thought to date back 40,000 years, it depicts a human body attached to a feline-like head.
The Indonesian cave painting also provided some of the earliest evidence of human spirituality, said one of the study’s co-authors, Adam Brumm, an archaeologist at Australia’s Griffith University.
“Therianthropes occur in the folklore or narrative fiction of almost every modern society and they are perceived as gods, spirits, or ancestral beings in many religions worldwide,” he said in a statement.
The research was done in collaboration with Indonesia’s National Research Center for Archaeology, and scientists from culture heritage department of Makassar, the provincial capital.
The Griffith researchers said cave art in Sulawesi was first discovered in the 1950s, with at least 242 caves and shelters containing such imagery documented since.
Some of the caves had sustained damage that could threaten the art, said Indonesian rock art expert Adhi Agus Oktaviana, pointing to threats from salt, dust, peeling, microbes and smoke.
“It would be a tragedy if these exceptionally old artworks should disappear in our own lifetime, but it is happening,” added Oktaviana, who is a Ph.D. student at Griffith.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Myanmar cannot be trusted to put its own soldiers on trial: Gambia
- A bitter election dispute sends Afghanistan back to the brink
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi back in UN court for final day of genocide hearing
- Jihadists kill 71 soldiers in Niger mass attack
- Arrest of top crime fighter stuns Mexico, where corruption is all too routine
- With many dents to Its Image, Nobel Peace Prize is hit with a few more
- Chilean Air Force finds debris believed to be from missing plane
- United Kingdom votes to decide the fate of Brexit, again
- Death toll from New Zealand volcano eruption rises to 8 as island remains inaccessible
- Danish police arrest 20 in raids to thwart suspected Islamist attack
Most Read
- Body of foreigner found buried beside home in Dhaka's Banani
- Security cameras were off at murdered Chinese national’s home in Dhaka: police
- Top court rejects Khaleda’s bail appeal in Zia Charitable Trust graft case
- Bangladesh film about girl surfer faces calls to be banned
- BSMMU sends medical report on Khaleda to court, Fakhrul doubts it
- Couple found dead in Dhaka’s Fakirapool in suspected murder-suicide
- Protesters set fire to train stations in India over citizenship law
- Death toll from Keraniganj plastics factory fire rises to 13
- Bangladesh Foreign Minister Momen cancels visit to India amid protests over citizenship bill
- Suu Kyi tells UN's top court charge of Rohingya genocide is 'misleading'