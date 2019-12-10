US blacklists head of Myanmar military for alleged rights abuses against Rohingya
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Dec 2019 09:52 PM BdST Updated: 10 Dec 2019 10:22 PM BdST
The United States on Tuesday blacklisted four Myanmar military leaders, including the commander-in-chief, in the toughest action taken yet by Washington for alleged human rights abuses against the Rohingya and other minorities, the US Treasury Department said.
The sanctions targeted Commander-in-Chief of the Burmese military forces Min Aung Hlaing, Deputy Commander-in-Chief Soe Win, Than Oo, a leader of the 99th Light Infantry Division, and Aung Aung, a leader of the 33rd Light Infantry Division, the Treasury said in a statement.
The military in Myanmar has denied accusations of widespread abuses and says its actions were part of a fight against terrorism.
Some analysts and diplomats have tipped Min Aung Hlaing as a potential presidential candidate at the next election in 2020, when Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy is likely to face opposition from nationalists aligned with the military.
His political ambitions could be damaged by the sanctions, as well as an earlier US travel ban and Facebook's decision in August 2018 to remove the army chief's page that had been his main channel of communication with the public.
The latest sanctions freeze the US assets of the military leaders and prohibit Americans from doing business with them. They were previously barred in July from entering the United States.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- US blacklists head of Myanmar military for alleged rights abuses against Rohingya
- House Democrats unveil articles of impeachment against Trump
- In Myanmar Army’s corner, Aung San Suu Kyi is defending it in genocide case
- House Democrats expected to unveil formal charges in Trump impeachment
- Ethiopia’s prime minister will sidestep media while collecting Nobel Peace Prize
- Malaysia's Mahathir pledges to step down for Anwar, but not before November
- As Suu Kyi looks on, Gambia asks UN judges to "stop genocide" in Myanmar
- Four killed in Czech hospital shooting
- Protests erupt as India pushes for religion-based citizenship bill
- ‘There were no safety features’: Outrage follows New Delhi fire
Most Read
- Decision on six bus companies in Dhaka by March, says Mayor Khokon
- South Asian Games: Bangladesh secure gold in men’s cricket
- IS bride Shamima's hopes of returning to Britain suffer setback after HC decision
- India parliament passes religion-based citizenship bill amid protests
- Chilean Air Force says Antarctica-bound plane missing with 38 on board
- As Suu Kyi looks on, Gambia details mass rapes, killings in Myanmar
- Rights groups launch Myanmar boycott ahead of Hague genocide hearings
- Bangladesh’s economic growth hits record 8.15% in FY19 but per capita income remains unchanged
- Finland picks world's youngest PM, women-led cabinet
- Hasina inaugurates Bangabandhu BPL cricket tournament