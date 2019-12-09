Home > World

Finland picks world's youngest PM, women-led cabinet

  >>  Reuters

Published: 09 Dec 2019 06:09 PM BdST Updated: 09 Dec 2019 06:09 PM BdST

Finland's new prime minister - the world's youngest premier - will have a finance minister two years her junior in a new women-led coalition cabinet after a political shake-up, party officials said on Monday.

Sanna Marin, 34 from the dominant Social Democrats, was nominated on Sunday. Centre Party chief Katri Kulmuni, 32, will get the finance post when the full new cabinet is announced this week, party members said.

Finland's government resigned last week after the Centre Party said it had lost confidence in Social Democrat Prime Minister Antti Rinne over his handling of a postal strike.

The five parties in power - four of them led by women - decided to stay in coalition and continue with the same programmes, but said there would be a reshuffle.

"We want to make the axis between the prime minister and the finance minister work," Kulmuni said. "That is the foundation for this new generation of collaboration (between the Social Democrats and the Centre Party)," she added.

There was no immediate comment from Marin, the former transport minister.

She has had a swift rise in Finnish politics since becoming head of the city council of her industrial hometown of Tampere at the age of 27.

She will take over in the middle of a wave of strikes, which will halt production at some of Finland's largest companies from Monday. The Confederation of Finnish Industries estimates the strikes will cost the companies a combined 500 million euros ($550 million) in lost revenue.

Kulmuni, who previously held the more junior position of Minister of Economic Affairs, replaces Mika Lintila. She took over as the head of the Centre Party from ex-prime minister Juha Sipila in September.

Green Party leader Maria Ohisalo, 34, will continue as interior minister, the Left Alliance's chairwoman Li Andersson, 32, as education minister and the Swedish People's Party's Anna-Maja Henriksson, 55, as justice minister.

Rinne will remain the Social Democrats leader at least until he chairs the party's conference in June.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Participants settle in for the night during the World's Big Sleep Out event in Times Square in New York. The New York Times

Hundreds spend the night in Times Square

People react at the view of blood stains of protesters who were killed during anti-government protests, at Khilani Square in Baghdad, Iraq Dec 8, 2019. REUTERS

Rockets hit military base near Baghdad airport

Combination photo shows Whakaari, also known as White Island, volcano shortly before and after eruption in New Zealand, Dec 9, 2019. REUTERS

One dies in NZ volcano eruption

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and main opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn head the procession of members of parliament through the Central Lobby toward the House of Lords to listen to the Queen's Speech during the State Opening of Parliament in the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain October 14, 2019. REUTERS

Rival British leaders make final campaign push

FILE PHOTO: Tun Myat Naing, commander-in-chief of the Arakan Army, in Myanmar's Shan State, May 6, 2015. REUTERS

Thailand delays deporting family of Rakhine leader

Shohrat Zakir, deputy secretary of the Communist Party committee for China's Xinjiang and chairman of the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, speaks at a news conference in Beijing, China Dec 9, 2019. REUTERS

US bill violates international law: China

An ambulance makes its way towards the site of a fire that swept through a factory where labourers were sleeping, in New Delhi, India Dec 8, 2019. REUTERS

Factory owner, manager nabbed over Delhi fire

Pro-democracy protesters march from Victoria Park to Central in Hong Kong, Dec 8, 2019. The New York Times

Largest Hong Kong protest stretches several miles

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.