Five dead in gas explosion at Polish ski resort
Published: 05 Dec 2019 12:49 PM BdST Updated: 05 Dec 2019 01:48 PM BdST
Five people died after a three-story building in the southern Polish ski resort of Szczyrk collapsed on Wednesday following a gas explosion, local authorities said on Thursday.
The bodies of three adults and two children have been found in the rubble so far.
Up to eight people could have been in the building and firemen are continuing to search for other victims, a local police spokesman said.
Up to 100 firemen and 50 police officers are on the scene, Polish state broadcaster TVP reported.
