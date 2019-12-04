Trump calls Trudeau ‘two-faced’ after comments caught on video
>>Annie Karni and Katie Rogers, The New York Times
Published: 04 Dec 2019 11:00 PM BdST Updated: 04 Dec 2019 11:00 PM BdST
President Donald Trump on Wednesday called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada “two-faced,” after a video surfaced that showed him venting to other world leaders about Trump’s behaviour at a NATO anniversary celebration designed specifically to avoid unwanted disruptions.
“Well, he’s two-faced,” the president said when asked about the video. After a long pause, he added, “He’s a nice guy. I find him to be a very nice guy.”
Trump, who was taking questions from reporters before a meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, attributed Trudeau’s frustration to the US leader’s pressure campaign to increase Canada’s military spending to 2% of its economic output.
“He should be paying more than he’s paying,” Trump said. “I called him out on that, and I’m sure he wasn’t happy about it, but that’s the way it is.”
The brief video showed grinning world leaders at a Buckingham Palace reception Tuesday night, apparently commiserating about the president.
In the video, which was posted online by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Trudeau seems to be discussing Trump’s behaviour during the first day of the two-day NATO meeting. Trump spoke to reporters for more than two hours in total Tuesday, which appeared to astonish Trudeau.
“He was late because he takes a 40-minute press conference at the top,” Trudeau says to a small group that includes President Emmanuel Macron of France, Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain, Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the Netherlands and Princess Anne.
Trudeau does not mention Trump by name during the exchange, in which the Canadian leader appears to be discussing the day’s bilateral meetings.
President Donald Trump speaks with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada as Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, arrives during a NATO leaders meeting at The Grove hotel and resort in Watford, Great Britain on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. (Al Drago/The New York Times)
None of the world leaders seem to realise that the conversation is being recorded. By the afternoon, some of the participants were seeking to distance themselves from the perceived criticism of Trump.
During a news conference, Johnson claimed that he had not been party to any discussion about Trump.
“That’s complete nonsense, and I don’t know where that has come from,” he said. “I really don’t know what is being referred to there.”
The hot-mic incident was not the only moment that upended hopes for a drama-free NATO gathering.
On Tuesday, Macron put Trump on the defensive during a tense 45-minute appearance in which he aggressively challenged the US president’s vision for NATO and his handling of a military conflict involving Turkey. For Trump, it was a rare face-to-face meeting with another world leader in which he was not driving the conversation.
It was also not the first time that Trump and Trudeau have publicly clashed, or that Trump has accused Trudeau of misrepresenting himself. Last year, Trump derided the Canadian leader as “very dishonest and weak” after Trudeau pledged at a Group of 7 summit in Quebec City that he would retaliate against US tariffs on steel and aluminium products. Trump wrote on Twitter at the time that Trudeau had acted “so meek and mild” when they met face to face.
Later in the morning, Trump politely shook hands and exchanged a few words with Trudeau before the general meeting of NATO leaders. Trump also wrote on Twitter that he had “enjoyed my meeting with the Prime Minister @BorisJohnson of the United Kingdom at @10DowningStreet last night,” noting that the two had discussed “numerous subjects including @NATO and Trade.”
In addition to Trump’s meeting with Merkel, he was scheduled to hold meetings with the prime ministers of Denmark and Italy, and to participate in a working lunch with representatives of Estonia, Greece, Latvia, Poland, Romania, Lithuania, Bulgaria and Britain.
©2019 The New York Times Company
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Attack on statue inspired change in New Zealand curriculum
- Gunmen kill head of Japan aid agency, 5 others in east Afghanistan
- India asks states to halt online drug sales
- Floods predicted to uproot 50m people a year as climate heats up
- US House approves Uighur bill demanding sanctions on senior Chinese officials
- Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan
- In tense exchange, Trump and Macron put forth duelling visions for NATO
- Impeachment report says Trump solicited foreign election interference
- Homeland security proposes face scans for US citizens
- Tourism in Israel? US charity's offer with Gaza hospital project irks Palestinians
Most Read
- Google’s founders step aside as Sundar Pichai takes over Alphabet
- Woman, housemaid found dead in Dhaka home, police recover bodies
- ‘I don’t know Prince Andrew,’ Trump says. Photos say otherwise
- ‘Unknown’ man supplied Islamic State-inspired cap, Dhaka cafe militant tells court
- ACC approves charges against ex-chief justice Sinha, 10 others in loan fraud case
- Police interrogate suspect over Mirpur double murder
- Physicist Prof Ajoy Roy, father of slain writer-blogger Avijit, is on life support
- Bangladesh home minister downplays ‘deportation attempts’ by India
- Gold medal winner Priya hospitalised with injury
- Antara brings fourth gold medal to Bangladesh in South Asian Games