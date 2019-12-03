Home > World

Myanmar army shelling kills woman, two infants in Rakhine: lawmaker

Published: 03 Dec 2019

Shelling by Myanmar’s military killed a woman and two infants, and wounded six others in Rakhine State on Monday, according to residents and a lawmaker in the town of Mrauk U, where security forces are fighting against an ethnic militant group.

The army unleashed a counter-insurgency campaign against the Arakan Army, which recruits from the region’s mostly Buddhist ethnic Rakhine population, almost a year ago.

The militants are fighting for greater autonomy from the central government, and authorities cut internet access to most of the region in June.

Tens of thousands of people have been displaced across Rakhine since clashes began in December last year, bringing fresh chaos to the region, from which more than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims fled a military crackdown in 2017.

Two military spokesmen did not answer phone calls from Reuters seeking comment, while a spokesman for the Arakan Army also blamed the army for the shelling, saying there were no clashes involving its fighters in Mrauk U.

