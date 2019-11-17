Home > World

HK police say media officer hit by arrow in standoff with protesters

  >>  Reuters

Published: 17 Nov 2019 10:31 PM BdST Updated: 17 Nov 2019 10:31 PM BdST

Hong Kong police said one of their media liaison officers was hit in the leg by an arrow on Sunday in a standoff with anti-government protesters around a barricaded university.

Activists hurled petrol bombs, some by catapult, and shot arrows with bows at police who fired tear gas and water cannon in response in the standoff at the Polytechnic University in Kowloon.

WARNING:

