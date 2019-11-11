Home > World

Syria's Assad: anybody will be able to run at 2021 election

Published: 11 Nov 2019 02:32 PM BdST Updated: 11 Nov 2019 02:32 PM BdST

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said the Syrian presidential election in 2021 would be open to anybody who wants to run and that there would be numerous challengers for the presidency.

Assad, who made the comment in an interview broadcast on Monday on Russian state-funded television channel RT, faced two challengers at the 2014 election which he won by a landslide, but which his opponents dismissed as a charade.

"Last time we were three and this time of course we are going to have as much as they want to nominate. There are going to be numerous nominees," Assad said.

