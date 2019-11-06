Home > World

British PM Johnson meets Queen Elizabeth, formally marking start of election campaign

Published: 06 Nov 2019 04:56 PM BdST Updated: 06 Nov 2019 04:56 PM BdST

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had an audience with Queen Elizabeth on Wednesday, marking the formal start of the Dec 12 election campaign.

Johnson arrived at Buckingham Palace to formally ask the monarch's permission to dissolve parliament.

