Home > World

Iraqi security forces used excessive force during protests, 157 killed

  >>  Reuters

Published: 22 Oct 2019 05:26 PM BdST Updated: 22 Oct 2019 05:26 PM BdST

A total of 157 people, mostly civilians, were killed because Iraqi security forces used excessive force and live fire to quell a wave of anti-government protests, a government committee tasked with investigating the violence has found.

State television cited on Tuesday the committee’s official report which found that 149 civilians and eight members of the security forces were killed.

The report said the committee found evidence of sniper fire targeting protesters from atop a building in central Baghdad.

It blamed senior security officials for losing command and control over their forces and recommended the Baghdad operations commander and other senior officials be sacked.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam (C) visits the Kowloon Masjid and Islamic Centre in Tsim Sha Tsui to meet with representatives of the Incorporated Trustees of the Islamic Community Fund of Hong Kong and other leaders of the local Muslim community, in Hong Kong, China Oct 21, 2019. REUTERS

Lam’s apology accepted

A demonstrator is helped after he was hit by a rubber bullet during a day of protests in Santiago, Chile, Oct 21, 2019. The protests started over a small increase in transit fares, but have gained momentum over deep anger that, despite economic growth, wages have remained stagnant and people’s lives have not improved. The New York Times

Death toll in Chile clashes hits 12

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu gives up on forming new government

Liberal leader and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau waves to supporters after the federal election at the Palais des Congres in Montreal, Quebec, Canada Oct 22, 2019. REUTERS

Trudeau retains power in Canada

Japanese Emperor Naruhito leaves the ceremony hall after proclaiming his enthronement at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, 22 Oct 2019. REUTERS

Japanese emperor vows to fulfil duty

FILE PHOTO: A worker unloads palm oil fruit bunches from a lorry inside a palm oil mill in Bahau, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia Jan 30, 2019. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

India's palm oil buyers told to shun Malaysia

US military personnel fly over Afghanistan's Helmand province in a helicopter on Sept 26, 2019. The New York Times

US quietly reduces troop force in Afghanistan

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at the House of Commons as parliament discusses Brexit. Parliament TV via REUTERS

Johnson faces perilous Brexit ratification

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.