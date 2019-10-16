Home > World

Japan typhoon death toll climbs to 74, rescuers search for missing people

  >>  Reuters

Published: 16 Oct 2019 10:25 AM BdST Updated: 16 Oct 2019 10:25 AM BdST

Rescue workers in Japan searched for the missing on Wednesday as the death toll from one of the worst typhoons to hit the country rose to 74, public broadcaster NHK said, many drowned by flooding after scores of rivers burst their banks.

Public broadcaster NHK said 12 were missing and more than 220 injured after Typhoon Hagibis lashed through the Japanese archipelago at the weekend. Throughout the eastern half of the main island of Honshu, 52 rivers had flooded over.

Residents in Fukushima prefecture, which has seen the highest number of casualties, were busy dumping water-damaged furniture and rubbish onto the streets. Many elderly remained in evacuation centres, unable to clean up their homes.

In Date city, not far from the site of the nuclear disaster in 2011, farmer Masao Hirayama piled damp books in the street in front of his house, adding to a mound of rubbish from the neighbourhood.He said the water had reached about 2 metres (6.6 feet) deep in his house, when he and his son were rescued by boat and taken to an evacuation centre. His wife and grandchildren had stayed with relatives through the storm.

"I feel down," Hirayama, 70, said, adding that the flood had swept away all his green houses and farming equipment. "All that is left is the land."

Hirayama said he had rebuilt his house in 1989, raising the ground level following a flood in 1986. His family plan to live on the second floor until he can make repairs, which he reckons could take three months.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the government would spend 710 million yen ($6.5 million) to facilitate disaster relief. ($1 = 108.8000 yen)

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Destroyed houses are seen, in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis, in Koriyama, Fukushima prefecture, Japan Oct 15, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Japan typhoon death toll hits 74

Trump sanctions fail to slow Turkey assault

Russian military vehicles are seen in eastern Ghouta near Douma, in Damascus, Syria Apr 23, 2018. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Russia capitalises on American void in Syria

US, China flags fluttering in Shanghai

US House passes hard line legislation on China

People with chained legs are pictured after being rescued by police in Sabon Garin, in Daura local government area of Katsina state, Nigeria October 14, 2019. REUTERS

President orders crackdown on abuse at Nigerian Islamic schools

FILE PHOTO: A protester flashes a V-sign during a demonstration against Turkey's military action in northeastern Syria, in Strasbourg, France, Oct 12, 2019. REUTERS

The Kurdish struggle for rights and land

William and wife Kate meet Imran Khan

Turkish police walk in front of the Metropolitan Municipality headquarters in Diyarbakir, Turkey, Aug 19, 2019. REUTERS

Turkey detains four Kurdish mayors

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.