Trump says Ukraine whistleblower's identity should be revealed
Published: 15 Oct 2019 08:11 AM BdST Updated: 15 Oct 2019 08:11 AM BdST
US President Donald Trump on Monday insisted that the US intelligence official who filed a whistleblower’s complaint that focused on Trump’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy must be unmasked.
Trump also said that the whistleblower should testify in Congress. Democrats in the US House of Representatives are conducting hearings as part of its impeachment inquiry into the president, which centres on the call with Zelenskiy.
“We must determine the Whistleblower’s identity to determine WHY this was done to the USA,” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.
