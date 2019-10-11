US to deploy large number of forces to Saudi Arabia
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Oct 2019 10:19 PM BdST Updated: 11 Oct 2019 10:19 PM BdST
The United States announced on Friday a new, large deployment of forces to Saudi Arabia to help bolster the kingdom's defences following the Sept 14 attack on its oil facilities, which Washington and Riyadh have blamed on Iran.
The planned deployment, which was first reported by Reuters, will include fighter squadrons, one air expeditionary wing and air defence personnel, the Pentagon said.
The Pentagon said it was sending two additional Patriot batteries and one Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system (THAAD).
"Taken together with other deployments, this constitutes an additional 3,000 forces that have been extended or authorised within the last month," Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement.
It was unclear whether some of the newly announced troops might replace other American forces expected to depart the region in the coming weeks or months.
The Pentagon has yet to announce, for example, whether it will replace the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and its strike group when it eventually wraps up its deployment to the Middle East.
The deployment is part of a series of what the United States has described as defensive moves following the attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities last month, which rattled global energy markets and exposed major gaps in Saudi Arabia's air defences.
Iran has responded to previous US troop deployments this year with apprehension. It denies responsibility for the attack on Saudi Arabia as well as attacks on oil tankers earlier this year.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Cargo plane crashes in Congo with presidential staff on board
- Four wounded after reported stabbings at UK shopping centre
- WikiLeaks founder Assange remanded in jail after brief UK court hearing
- Turkey bombards Syrian Kurdish militia, thousands flee as death toll mounts
- Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize
- Turkey's incursion in Syria may leave its own economy wounded
- Iran oil tanker hit by two missiles off Saudi coast
- The criminal charges against Giuliani's associates
- Explosion sets Iran-owned oil tanker on fire near Saudi port city
- US House Republicans to seek sanctions on Turkey over Kurd offensive
Most Read
- BUET unit BCL leader Sakal gives confessional statement to court over Abrar murder
- Dipu Moni finds activities of BUET teachers, alumni associations 'mysterious'
- BUET bans all political activities on campus, expels 19 students over Abrar murder
- DNCC Councillor Mizan nabbed while 'fleeing to India' amid anti-graft crackdown
- Suspect in BUET student Abrar murder case arrested in Sylhet
- BTRC blocks webpage ‘uReporter’ which records BUET students’ torture complaints
- Shocked by Abrar's murder, US ambassador calls for a 'full investigation'
- Facing threat to lock up offices, BUET VC to sit with student protesters
- Jubo League expels Office Secretary Kazi Anisur for alleged corruption
- Treatment of Bangladeshis for sudden illness in India will not need medical visa