Home > World

US to deploy large number of forces to Saudi Arabia

  >>  Reuters

Published: 11 Oct 2019 10:19 PM BdST Updated: 11 Oct 2019 10:19 PM BdST

The United States announced on Friday a new, large deployment of forces to Saudi Arabia to help bolster the kingdom's defences following the Sept 14 attack on its oil facilities, which Washington and Riyadh have blamed on Iran.

The planned deployment, which was first reported by Reuters, will include fighter squadrons, one air expeditionary wing and air defence personnel, the Pentagon said.

The Pentagon said it was sending two additional Patriot batteries and one Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system (THAAD).

"Taken together with other deployments, this constitutes an additional 3,000 forces that have been extended or authorised within the last month," Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement.

It was unclear whether some of the newly announced troops might replace other American forces expected to depart the region in the coming weeks or months.

The Pentagon has yet to announce, for example, whether it will replace the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and its strike group when it eventually wraps up its deployment to the Middle East.

The deployment is part of a series of what the United States has described as defensive moves following the attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities last month, which rattled global energy markets and exposed major gaps in Saudi Arabia's air defences.

Iran has responded to previous US troop deployments this year with apprehension. It denies responsibility for the attack on Saudi Arabia as well as attacks on oil tankers earlier this year.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Casualties mount as Turkey presses Syria offensive

4 wounded in UK shopping centre 'stabbings'

File Photo: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen in a police van, after he was arrested by British police, in London, Britain Apr 11, 2019. REUTERS

Julian Assange sent back to jail

Representational image. Reuters

Cargo plane crashes in Congo

Ethiopian PM wins Nobel Peace Prize

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands as they visit the Hubei Provincial Museum in Wuhan, Hubei province, China April 27, 2018. China Daily via REUTERS

Modi, Xi eye new border security steps

Representational image. Reuters

Iran oil tanker hit by two missiles off Saudi coast

US Attorney for the Southern District Geoffrey S Berman speaks at a news conference on the indictment of Lev Parnas, Igor Fruman, David Correia and Andrew Kukushnin for various charges related to violations of US federal election laws in New York City, US, Oct 10, 2019. REUTERS

The charges against Giuliani's associates

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.