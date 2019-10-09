Home > World

Two killed in shooting in eastern German city of Halle

  >>  Reuters

Published: 09 Oct 2019 06:17 PM BdST Updated: 09 Oct 2019 06:31 PM BdST

Previous Next
Two people were killed in a shooting in the eastern German city of Halle on Wednesday and police said they had detained one person.

Mass-selling daily Bild said the shooting took place in front of a synagogue, and that a hand grenade was also thrown into a Jewish cemetery. An eyewitness told n-tv television that a perpetrator had also fired shots into a kebab shop in Halle.

The violence occurred on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year in Judaism when Jews fast for more than 24 hours, seeking atonement.

Police secure the area after a fatal shooting in Halle, Germany Oct 9, 2019. Reuters

Police secure the area after a fatal shooting in Halle, Germany Oct 9, 2019. Reuters

"Our forces have detained one person," local police said on Twitter. "Please nonetheless remain vigilant." Earlier, police tweeted: "According to initial findings, two people were killed in Halle. There were several shots."

Gunshots were also heard in Landsberg, a Halle suburb, Focus Online reported.

National rail operator Deutsche Bahn said the main train station in Halle had been closed.

Initial police statements did not confirm the media reports associating the gunfire and grenade attack with Jewish targets.

A police officer walks onto the street at the scene of a fatal shooting in Halle, Germany Oct 9, 2019. Reuters

A police officer walks onto the street at the scene of a fatal shooting in Halle, Germany Oct 9, 2019. Reuters

Anti-Semitism is especially sensitive in Germany, which during World War Two was responsible for the genocide of 6 million Jews in the Nazi Holocaust.

Despite comprehensive de-Nazification in the post-war era, fears of resurgent anti-Semitic hatred have never completely gone away, whether from far-right neo-Nazis or more recently from Muslim immigrants.

Occasional past attacks have ranged from the scrawling of Nazi swastikas on gravestones to firebombings at synagogues and even several murders. In recent years, cases of assault or verbal abuse, in some cases directed against people wearing traditional Jewish skullcaps, have raised an outcry.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

US President Donald Trump delivers remarks at Young Black Leadership Summit at the White House in Washington, US, October 4, 2019. REUTERS

White House slams impeachment probe

Ecuador imposes curfew

FILE PHOTO: Turkish army howitzers are positioned on the Turkish-Syrian border, near the southeastern town of Akcakale in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, Oct 7, 2019. REUTERS

Turkish troops to push into Syria ‘shortly’

FILE PHOTO: US and Chinese flags are seen before Defence Secretary James Mattis welcomes Chinese Minister of National Defence Gen Wei Fenghe to the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, US, Nov 9, 2018. REUTERS

China plans visa restrictions for US nationals

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres addresses the opening of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, New York, US, Sep 24, 2019. REUTERS

UN may not have money to pay staff: Guterres

FILE PHOTO: Aides set up platforms before a group photo with members of US and Chinese trade negotiation delegations at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China Feb 15, 2019. Mark Schiefelbein/Pool via REUTERS

US visa move against China casts pall over trade talks

US President Donald Trump responds to questions about the US House impeachment investigation during a formal signing ceremony for the US-Japan Trade Agreement at the White House in Washington, October 7, 2019. REUTERS

Democrats willing to risk 2020 chances to impeach Trump, says poll

Turkish army howitzers are positioned on the Turkish-Syrian border, near the southeastern town of Akcakale in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, Oct 7, 2019. REUTERS

Turkey says it strikes Syria-Iraq border ahead of offensive

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.