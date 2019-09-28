China aims to join US-spurned arms treaty as soon as possible
Published: 28 Sep 2019 09:59 PM BdST Updated: 28 Sep 2019 09:59 PM BdST
China wants to join as soon as possible an international arms treaty that the United States has spurned, the Foreign Ministry said on Saturday, adding it was China's responsibility to take part as a member of the international community.
US President Donald Trump has said he intends to revoke the US signature to the treaty, which regulates the $70 billion global cross-border trade in conventional arms and seeks to keep weapons out of the hands of human rights abusers.
So far, 104 countries have joined the pact, which the General Assembly approved in 2013. Then-US President Barack Obama had signed it but it was opposed by the National Rifle Association and other conservative groups and never ratified by the US Senate.
Speaking at the United Nations on Friday, the Chinese government's top diplomat State Councillor Wang Yi said China has initiated domestic legal procedures to join the Arms Trade Treaty.
China's Foreign Ministry said in a statement following Wang's announcement that the country was striving to join the treaty "as soon as possible".
This is an important action for China to actively participate in the governance of the global arms trade governance and reflects China's determination to support multilateralism, it said.
China has always attached great importance to the issue of illegal arms sales and their misuse, and supports the purposes and objectives of the treaty, the ministry added.
"As a responsible member of the international family, China is willing to continue to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with all parties and work together to build a standardised and reasonable arms trade order and make positive contributions to maintaining international and regional peace and stability."
Since the two countries embarked on a trade war, China has frequently rebuked the United States for its withdrawal from international treaties and not playing by the rules, seeking to portray China as a staunch defender of multilateralism.
China was the fifth-largest global arms exporter between 2014 and 2018, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, though China itself does not publish figures for how many arms it exports.
During that period China delivered major arms to 53 countries, with Pakistan the main recipient followed by Bangladesh, according to the think-tank.
After years of steep increases in military spending and cash injections into domestic contractors, experts say some Chinese-made equipment is now comparable to Russian or Western counterparts, though accurate information about the performance of Chinese weapons is scarce.
China faces bans on Western military imports, dating back to anger over its crushing of pro-democracy protests in and around Tiananmen Square in 1989. That makes its domestic arms industry crucial in assembling a modern military that can enforce claims over self-ruled Taiwan and disputed maritime territories.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- China aims to join US-spurned arms treaty as soon as possible
- Explosion occurs near polling station in Afghan city of Kandahar
- Harris county deputy is fatally shot in traffic stop, official says
- US military again strikes ISIS in Southern Libya
- Two blows are dealt to Ukrainian leader’s clean-government image
- ‘One country, two nationalisms’: The crisis behind Hong Kong’s turmoil
- Iran and US blame each other over failure to meet
- Kremlin says it hopes calls with Trump are kept secret
- Voting in Afghanistan's presidential election begins
- Trump envoy to Ukraine Volker resigns
Most Read
- Bangladesh Cricket Board chief Nazmul ‘surprised’ at ‘friend’ Lokman renting out club for casino
- Bangladesh has ‘nothing to worry’ about Assam citizen list NRC, Modi tells Hasina
- 'A trafficker lives here' - Bangladesh uses red paint to mark suspects' homes
- Awami League rally attacked outside UN headquarters in New York
- World must realise Rohingya crisis is becoming a regional threat, Hasina says at UN
- Motorbike ridesharing a panacea for Dhaka traffic chaos
- Sheikh Hasina turns 72 on Saturday
- Chairman himself was the lone Master’s student of a university department in Bangladesh
- Police impose restrictions in Indian Kashmir after Pakistan PM's speech
- Samrat will be caught soon, home minister says