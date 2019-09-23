Bomb disposal officers respond to suspect package at UK's Manchester Airport
>> Reuters
Published: 23 Sep 2019 06:23 PM BdST Updated: 23 Sep 2019 06:48 PM BdST
Bomb disposal officers carried out a controlled explosion on a suspicious package at Manchester Airport on Monday, police said, adding a man had been detained by officers at the scene.
Flights were unaffected but transport to and from the airport were stopped while officers assessed the suspect package.
“A cordon is in place at Manchester Airport transport interchange and people are encouraged to follow directions from officers,” Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.
“Trams, trains and buses are currently suspended to and from the airport interchange.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Indonesia says 20 killed, scores hurt in fresh unrest in Papua
- Zimbabwe's Mugabe died from cancer, president says
- Five civilians killed in air strikes by Saudi-led coalition in Yemen: TV
- Biden urges investigation into Trump Ukraine call
- Bomb disposal officers respond to suspect package at UK's Manchester Airport
- Dozens of Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
- UK believes Iran was behind Saudi oil attacks: PM Johnson
- At least 35 people at wedding party killed during Afghan army raid
- Collapsed classroom kills seven children, injures 57 in Kenya
- Hundreds of thousands stranded as British travel firm Thomas Cook collapses
Most Read
- Police detain 19 in raid on three ‘illegal massage parlours’ in Dhaka’s Gulshan
- At rally for India’s Modi, Trump plays second fiddle but a familiar tune
- Police raid Fu-Wang Club in Tejgaon
- Explosives found in Narayanganj ‘militant hideout’, two arrested
- Police raid four sporting clubs in casino crackdown
- Encroachers left no Bangladesh river alone, national commission finds
- PM Hasina arrives in New York to join UN General Assembly
- No arrests made as there was none when illegal casinos in Dhaka’s sport clubs were busted
- Ex-secretary Nasima Begum first woman to head National Human Rights Commission
- 'Howdy, Modi!' - Thousands, plus Trump, rally in Texas for India's leader