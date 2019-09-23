Home > World

Bomb disposal officers respond to suspect package at UK's Manchester Airport

Published: 23 Sep 2019 06:23 PM BdST Updated: 23 Sep 2019 06:48 PM BdST

Bomb disposal officers carried out a controlled explosion on a suspicious package at Manchester Airport on Monday, police said, adding a man had been detained by officers at the scene.

Flights were unaffected but transport to and from the airport were stopped while officers assessed the suspect package.

“A cordon is in place at Manchester Airport transport interchange and people are encouraged to follow directions from officers,” Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.

“Trams, trains and buses are currently suspended to and from the airport interchange.”

