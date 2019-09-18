UN Security Council overcomes Chinese veto threat to renew Afghanistan mission
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Sep 2019 11:12 AM BdST Updated: 18 Sep 2019 11:13 AM BdST
The United Nations Security Council unanimously agreed on Tuesday to extend a UN political mission in Afghanistan after last-minute talks overcame a Chinese threat to veto if there was no reference to Beijing's global Belt and Road infrastructure project.
The final language - drafted by Germany and Indonesia - adopted by the 15-member council does not mention the project.
"To our regret a few countries refused to keep the text of consensus previously agreed," said China's UN Ambassador Zhang Jun, describing the adopted resolution as a technical rollover.
The resolutions mandating the mission in 2016, 2017 and 2018 all included a reference welcoming and urging efforts like China's Belt and Road initiative to facilitate trade and transit, but in March the United States and some other council members said they could no longer accept that language.
The council agreed then to a six month rollover of the mandate of the UN mission, known as UNAMA, and that expires on Tuesday. A planned vote on Monday was delayed to Tuesday to allow for further negotiations as diplomats said China had signalled it was prepared to veto the text.
To pass, a resolution needs nine votes in favour and no vetoes by the United States, China, France, Russia and Britain.
US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft said the renewed mandate adopted on Tuesday had been updated to address new developments on the ground.
But she added: "The reason we cannot empower the mission with a stronger, substantive mandate today is a member's insistence on language that highlights national political priorities rather than ways in which we can most effectively assist the people and the government of Afghanistan."
The UN mission, which was established in 2002, is helping Afghanistan prepare for Sep 28 elections and is pushing for peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban.
Talks between the United States and the Taliban militants on a US troop withdrawal fell apart earlier this month. There are 14,000 US forces and thousands of other NATO troops in the country, 18 years after a US-led coalition invaded following the Sep 11, 2001, al Qaeda attacks on the US.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- UN Security Council overcomes Chinese veto threat to renew Afghanistan mission
- Iran says it held talks with Afghanistan's Taliban
- Wary of conflict with Iran, Trump takes go-slow approach to attack on Saudi oil
- Saudi Defence Ministry press conference to show Iranian involvement in Aramco attacks
- Costly Saudi defences prove no match for drones, cruise missiles
- Afghan president sees his chance after collapse of US-Taliban talks
- Migrant mothers and children sue US over asylum ban
- Trump’s challenge: Can his word on Iran be trusted?
- US seeks UN action on Saudi attacks despite likely Russian opposition
- British PM could recall parliament if suspension ruled unlawful
Most Read
- Indonesian engineer dies at Dhaka power station
- Biman to add two more Boeing aircraft, says Hasina
- UAE businesses promise $10 billion investment in Bangladesh
- PM Hasina inaugurates Biman’s fourth Dreamliner Rajhangsha
- Taliban attacks kill 30, Afghan leader unhurt as bomb hits rally
- A shadowy industry group shapes food policy around the world
- China to mediate Bangladesh-Myanmar talks over Rohingya crisis
- Two new faces in Bangladesh T20 squad for ongoing tri-nation series
- Grameenphone, Robi slate BTRC’s decision to withhold approvals
- New footage of Minny taking Refat to hospital goes viral on social media