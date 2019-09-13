Home > World

Australia lobbies for release of three citizens held by Iran

   

Published: 13 Sep 2019 09:36 PM BdST Updated: 13 Sep 2019 09:36 PM BdST

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said she met last week with her Iranian counterpart, seeking to secure release of three citizens held by Tehran.

Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) on Tuesday confirmed two British-Australian women and the Australian boyfriend of one of them had been jailed in Iran. The detentions threaten to inflame tensions between the West and Tehran.

DFAT named two of detainees as Australian Mark Firkin and British-Australian Jolie King. Australia did not name the third dual-national or release any further detail on the people or the reason for their arrests.

While the detentions were confirmed in recent days, Payne said late on Thursday the Australian government had been working on securing the release of the three for more than a week.

Payne said she travelled to Bangladesh last week to meet Iran's Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif to discuss the detention of the three people.

Payne declined to reveal specific details of the talks.

"The government has been making efforts to ensure they are treated fairly, humanely and in accordance with international norms," Payne told the Australian senate.

Firkin and King were arrested about 10 weeks ago, British newspaper The Times said.

All three are being held in the same prison in Tehran where a British-Iranian aid worker, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, has been jailed since 2016 on spying charges, The Times reported.

British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab on Wednesday raised concerns with the Iranian ambassador to Britain over the number of dual-nationality citizens detained in Iran and the conditions in which they were being held.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Senator Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Elizabeth Warren debate during the 2020 Democratic US presidential debate in Houston, Texas, US September 12, 2019. REUTERS

Democratic frontrunners clash over healthcare

China's Ministry of Commerce spokesperson Gao Feng attends a news conference at the commerce ministry in Beijing, China, June 19, 2018. REUTERS

Washington, Beijing lay ground for trade deal talks

Crackdown on Kashmir will spur extremism: Imran Khan

The US flag is unfurled at sunrise as part of the 18th annual September 11 observance ceremony at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, US, September 11, 2019. REUTERS

US to release name of shadowy figure in 9/11 case

File photo

HK protesters take to the hills

Ultra-Orthodox Jews pray in Jerusalem, Sept 5, 2019, The New York Times

How Jewish should the Jewish state be?

File photo

Trump willing to meet again with N Korean leader

At least one dead in Rio de Janeiro hospital fire: TV

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.