Home > World

Even after Epstein's suicide, his accusers to get day in court

  >>  Reuters

Published: 27 Aug 2019 06:22 PM BdST Updated: 27 Aug 2019 06:22 PM BdST

Women who say they were sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein will get a chance to discuss their accusations in a courtroom on Monday, less than three weeks after the financier killed himself while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan are expected to ask US District Judge Richard Berman to dismiss their case against Epstein in light of his death. Multiple alleged victims are also expected at the hearing, according to their lawyer, Gloria Allred.

Though the request to dismiss the case is routine, Berman scheduled a hearing on the matter, saying in a written order last week that "the public may still have an informational interest in the process by which the prosecutor seeks dismissal of an indictment."

The judge said that the women who have accused Epstein of sexually abusing them and their lawyers would have an opportunity to address the court. Allred said she expected some of her clients to make statements.

Other lawyers representing Epstein's alleged victims did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Epstein, who once counted US President Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton as friends, was arrested on July 6 and pleaded not guilty to federal charges of sex trafficking involving dozens of girls as young as 14.

The 66-year-old was found dead Aug. 10 in his cell inside a segregated housing unit of the Metropolitan Correctional Centre (MCC) in Lower Manhattan. An autopsy concluded that he hanged himself.

Epstein's death has triggered investigations by the FBI, the US Department of Justice's Office of Inspector General and the US Bureau of Prisons, which runs the detention facility.

Epstein's arrest in New York came more than a decade after Epstein avoided being prosecuted on similar federal charges in Florida by striking a deal that allowed him to plead guilty to state prostitution charges.

That deal, which has been widely criticized as too lenient, resulted in Epstein serving 13 months in a county jail, which he was allowed to leave during the day on work release.

Multiple women have filed civil lawsuits against Epstein's estate since his death, saying he abused them and seeking damages. Some have alleged the abuse continued after his plea deal and even while he was on work release from his previous jail sentence.

Just two days before his death, Epstein signed a will placing all of his property, worth more than $577 million, in a trust, according to a copy of the document seen by Reuters.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, European Council President Donald Tusk, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend a working lunch with world leaders during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 26, 2019. REUTERS

G7 offers aid to fight Amazon fires

Thai PM breached constitution by failing to vow to uphold it

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani attends a news conference at the Chancellery in Vienna, Austria Jul 4, 2018. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/File Photo

No talks with US until sanctions are lifted: Iran

US President Donald Trump speaks as he meets Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi (not pictured) for bilateral talks during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, Aug 26, 2019. REUTERS

Trump can either battle China or expand the economy

(L-R) EU Council President Donald Tusk, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, U.S. President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attend a work session during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, Aug 26, 2019. Ian Langsdon/Pool via REUTERS

G7 summit: Macron delivers breakthrough on Iran

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam holds a news conference in Hong Kong, China, Aug 27, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

HK violence is becoming more serious

Fires burn in the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, the capital city of Rondônia, Brazil, on Monday, Aug 26, 2019. The New York Times.

Many in the Amazon defiant amid outrage over fires

Australian writer arrested in China facing spying charge

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.