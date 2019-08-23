Home > World

Four die, more than 100 hurt in thunderstorm in Poland's Tatra mountains

  >>  Reuters

Published: 23 Aug 2019 05:47 PM BdST Updated: 23 Aug 2019 05:47 PM BdST

Four people, two of them children, died and more than 100 were injured during a thunderstorm in Poland’s Tatra mountains on Thursday, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said.

A fifth person was killed by the storm in the West Tatras in neighbouring Slovakia, mountain rescue services reported.

Lightning hit a group of tourists on Giewont, a 1,894-metre mountain in Poland, after a sunny morning turned stormy, according to witnesses quoted on private broadcaster TVN24.

Tourists climbing Giewont often aim to end their trip at the summit, where a 15-metre iron cross was installed in 1901. The cross is believed to attract lightning.

“Nobody expected such a sudden storm to break out and from our human point of view it was something which was impossible to predict,” said Morawiecki after a meeting of an emergency council in the southern town of Zakopane.

The mayor of Zakopane, Leszek Dorula, declared Friday a day of mourning, Polish news agency PAP reported.

Other victims were hurt in different parts of the Tatra range, which spreads over 57 kilometres in southern Poland.

Joanna Sieradzka, spokesman for the Krakow Ambulance Service, said on TVN24 that five helicopters had been involved in the rescue effort.

More than two dozen rescuers were trying to save two cavers trapped in the Tatra mountains after a tunnel flooded and blocked their exit.

In the West Tatras on the Polish-Slovak border, a man was killed when lightning knocked him into a gorge, the Slovak Mountain Rescue Service said. His companion, a Czech woman, was injured. A Slovak man was hurt in a separate incident.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Humaita, Amazonas State, Brazil, Brazil August 14, 2019. Picture Taken August 14, 2019. REUTERS

Amazon fires: Bolsonaro hits back at critics

A crew member raises the Iranian flag on Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya 1, previously named Grace 1, as it sits anchored after the Supreme Court of the British territory lifted its detention order, in the Strait of Gibraltar. REUTERS

US to enforce sanctions over Iran tanker

Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia. REUTERS

Brazil lacks resources to fight Amazon fires: Bolsonaro

A G7 Summit patch is seen on a French Gendarme's uniform as he patrols at a toll station in Anglet ahead of the G7 Summit in the French coastal resort of Biarritz. REUTERS

Ukraine, EU oppose Russia readmission to G7

A Rohingya Muslim reads from the Quran in one of the few undamaged mosques in Maungdaw, Myanmar, May 29, 2019. The New York Times.

730,000 fled Myanmar but few returned

The Manhattan Promenade apartment building, in the Kips Bay neighbourhood of Manhattan, where a man was crushed to death in an elevator in New York, Aug. 22, 2019. The New York Times.

Man crushed to death in Manhattan building

Too late for new Brexit deal: Macron tells Johnson

Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan speaks with journalists at his residence in Islamabad, Pakistan, April 9, 2019. The New York Times

‘No point in talking to them’: Imran Khan

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.