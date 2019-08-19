French waiter shot dead over slow sandwich service, witnesses say
>> Constant Méheut, The New York Times
Published: 19 Aug 2019 12:31 AM BdST Updated: 19 Aug 2019 12:37 AM BdST
Police in France are hunting for a customer accused of fatally shooting a waiter at a restaurant near Paris because, witnesses said, he was upset over the wait for his sandwich.
The killing took place Friday around 9:15pm at a pizza and sandwich restaurant named Le Mistral in Noisy-Le-Grand, east of Paris, police said. The customer, who has not been identified, had been waiting several minutes for a sandwich — it was unclear what kind — and became angry because he thought it had not been prepared quickly enough, restaurant employees and other witnesses told the local news media.
The man insulted the 28-year-old waiter before producing a 9 mm handgun, shooting and seriously wounding him in the shoulder, according to the news network BFMTV. Colleagues who witnessed the shooting called the police. Paramedics arrived quickly, but were unable to revive the waiter.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The gunman fled the restaurant and was still on the run as of Sunday. A police spokesman, Raphaël Biron from the Paris Police Prefecture, confirmed the events, but declined to provide further details because the investigation was continuing.
Representational Photo: People sit at tables outside a bistro in Paris, France, November 18, 2015. Reuters
In 2018, French police recorded 845 homicides nationwide, a slight increase from 2017. France’s intentional homicide rate in 2016, the most recent year for which United Nations figures offer a comparison, was about a quarter of that in the United States.
On Saturday, stunned residents and shopkeepers gathered outside the pizza and sandwich restaurant after the killing.
News of the killing drew angry reactions on Twitter, including from Jean Messiha, a top member of Marine Le Pen’s National Rally, who linked the shooting to “mass immigration.”
But Sylvain Thézard, chief of staff of Noisy-Le-Grand’s mayor, said the “murder is by no means the result of a deeper problem. It’s nothing but sad news.”
c.2019 New York Times News Service
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Hong Kong protesters throng streets in heat and heavy rain
- India’s External Affairs Minister Jaishankar coming to Bangladesh on Monday
- 'May God ruin Trump', Tlaib's grandmother says
- Parliament cannot stop Brexit, Johnson to tell Macron and Merkel
- Israeli military fires on militants at Gaza border, Palestinians say three killed
- India reimposes movement curbs on parts of Kashmir's main city after clashes
- Russia says no plans to install new missiles unless US deploys them
- US and UK presence in Gulf brings insecurity: Iran Revolutionary Guards navy chief
- Tens of thousands of Hong Kongers join anti-government rally
- Wildfire prompts evacuations in Canary Islands
Most Read
- ‘Ma, I’ve been sold’: Brides trafficked to China
- Four people die from dengue fever in Bangladesh
- Two Bangladeshis die in Kolkata car crash; police arrest driver
- Making India more Hindu, one citizenship test at a time
- Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrim killed, several injured in Saudi Arabia bus crash
- Toll from suicide blast at Afghan wedding 63 dead and 182 hurt
- Bangladesh Cricket Board appoints Russell Domingo as head coach
- Merchants stop selling rawhide to tanners citing ‘billions of taka in dues’
- ACC arrests Tasvir over FR Tower design forgery charges
- Eight dead as autorickshaw sandwiched between bus, microbus in Cumilla