Russia hails miracle after plane makes emergency landing near Moscow
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Aug 2019 03:20 PM BdST Updated: 15 Aug 2019 03:20 PM BdST
Russians hailed a miracle on Thursday after a passenger plane carrying 233 people made an emergency landing in a corn field on the outskirts of Moscow after striking a flock of birds shortly after take-off.
The Ministry of Health said 23 people had suffered injuries, but that nobody had been killed when the Ural Airlines Airbus 321 came down in a field southeast of Moscow after striking a flock of gulls, disrupting its engines.
State television said the maneuver was being dubbed the “miracle over Ramensk”, a reference to the district of Moscow region where the plane came down more than 1 km (0.62 miles) from Zhukovsky International Airport.
The Interfax news agency cited a source as saying one person had suffered serious injuries.
The Komsomolskaya Pravda tabloid lauded pilot Damir Yusupov as a “hero,” saying he had saved 233 lives, “having masterfully landed a plane without its landing gear with a failing engine right in a corn field.”
Some drew comparisons with US Airways Flight 1549 which performed a landing on the Hudson River in 2009 after striking a flock of geese.
The engines were turned off when it made the emergency landing and it also had its landing gear up, said Elena Mikheyeva, a spokeswoman for Russia’s civil aviation authority.
An unnamed passenger interviewed by state television said the plane had started to shake violently shortly after take-off.
“Five seconds later, the lights on the right side of the plane started flashing and there was a smell of burning. Then we landed and everyone ran away,” he said.
The plane was due to fly to Simferopol in Crimea, the peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014.
Safety concerns have plagued Russia’s airline industry since the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union, though standards are widely recognized to have sharply risen on international routes in particular in recent years.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Russia hails miracle after plane makes emergency landing near Moscow
- Jeffrey Epstein's autopsy report finds broken bones in his neck: Washington Post
- ‘Che Guevara’ of Hong Kong inflames a crisis over identity
- Trump ties China trade deal to 'humane' Hong Kong resolution after troop buildup worry
- Trump immigration plan offers a ticket to the American dream, the poor need not apply
- Trudeau violated ethics law in SNC-Lavalin case, watchdog finds
- Criticism mounts of New Zealand mosque shooting response
- Pakistan PM accuses India of planning military action in Kashmir
- Maduro cracks down on his own military in bid to retain power
- Malaysian ministers say Indian Islamic preacher should be expelled
Most Read
- Saudi Arabia releases 71 Biman officials after 10 hours of questioning at Jeddah airport
- Bangladesh yet to locate four absconding killers of its founding father
- Bangladesh mourning founding father Bangabandhu on 1975 massacre anniversary
- None wanted to shelter Mujib's daughters: Mehjabeen Choudhury
- Fire destroys plastic factories in Old Dhaka’s Lalbagh
- Malaysia cabinet to discuss residency of controversial Indian Islamic preacher Zakir Naik
- Seven die in Feni after picnic bus slams into tree
- Tanners oppose rawhide export decision, agree to buy from Saturday
- Criticism mounts of New Zealand mosque shooting response
- Trump immigration plan offers a ticket to the American dream, the poor need not apply