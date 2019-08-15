Home > World

Russia hails miracle after plane makes emergency landing near Moscow

  >>  Reuters

Published: 15 Aug 2019 03:20 PM BdST Updated: 15 Aug 2019 03:20 PM BdST

Russians hailed a miracle on Thursday after a passenger plane carrying 233 people made an emergency landing in a corn field on the outskirts of Moscow after striking a flock of birds shortly after take-off.

The Ministry of Health said 23 people had suffered injuries, but that nobody had been killed when the Ural Airlines Airbus 321 came down in a field southeast of Moscow after striking a flock of gulls, disrupting its engines.

State television said the maneuver was being dubbed the “miracle over Ramensk”, a reference to the district of Moscow region where the plane came down more than 1 km (0.62 miles) from Zhukovsky International Airport.

The Interfax news agency cited a source as saying one person had suffered serious injuries.

The Komsomolskaya Pravda tabloid lauded pilot Damir Yusupov as a “hero,” saying he had saved 233 lives, “having masterfully landed a plane without its landing gear with a failing engine right in a corn field.”

Some drew comparisons with US Airways Flight 1549 which performed a landing on the Hudson River in 2009 after striking a flock of geese.

The engines were turned off when it made the emergency landing and it also had its landing gear up, said Elena Mikheyeva, a spokeswoman for Russia’s civil aviation authority.

An unnamed passenger interviewed by state television said the plane had started to shake violently shortly after take-off.

“Five seconds later, the lights on the right side of the plane started flashing and there was a smell of burning. Then we landed and everyone ran away,” he said.

The plane was due to fly to Simferopol in Crimea, the peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014.

Safety concerns have plagued Russia’s airline industry since the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union, though standards are widely recognized to have sharply risen on international routes in particular in recent years.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks about a watchdog's report that he breached ethics rules by trying to influence a corporate legal case regarding SNC-Lavalin, in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, Canada, August 14, 2019. Reuters

Trudeau violated ethics  law in SNC-Lavalin case

US financier Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photograph taken for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry Mar 28, 2017 and obtained by Reuters Jul 10, 2019. REUTERS

Autopsy finds broken bones in Epstein's neck

A view shows the Ural Airlines Airbus 321 passenger plane following an emergency landing in a field near Zhukovsky International Airport in Moscow Region, Russia August 15, 2019. REUTERS

Russia hails miracle after plane makes emergency landing

Protesters jam Hong Kong International Airport on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. Some protesters covered their right eyes with bandages in an expression of solidarity with a woman who was hit with a projectile on Sunday. (Lam Yik Fei/The New York Times)

Hong Kong's 'Che Guevara' inflames identity crisis

Anti-extradition bill protesters point laser beams, at Sham Shui Po, in Hong Kong, China August 14, 2019. REUTERS

Trump ties China trade deal to HK resolution

Kenneth Cuccinelli, acting Director of the Citizenship and Immigration Services, announcing a new rule that would deny permanent residency to legal immigrants if they are judged likely to use government benefit programs, at the White House in Washington, on Monday, Aug 12, 2019. Cuccinell said the new rule was meant to favour immigrants “who can stand on their own two feet.

Fewer US green cards for  members of poor families 

Ambreen Naeem holds a medal which was posthumously awarded to her husband Mian Naeem Rashid for bravery, after being killed charging the attacker at an attack on Al Noor mosque in March in Christchurch, New Zealand June 13, 2019. Reuters

Criticism mounts of NZ shooting response

India is planning military action in Kashmir: Imran

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.