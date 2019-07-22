New Zealand plans firearm register, tighter licensing amid gun law reforms

The new legislation would tighten the rules for gun owners and dealers to get and keep a license, which would have to be renewed every five years, and prohibit visitors to New Zealand from buying a gun, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a press conference.

New Zealand banned military-style semi-automatic and assault rifles in the first phase of reforms introduced days after a lone gunman attacked Muslim worshippers at two mosques in Christchurch on Mar 15, killing 51 people.