New Zealand plans firearm register, tighter licensing amid gun law reforms

  Reuters

Published: 22 Jul 2019

New Zealand on Monday revealed plans to establish a firearm register and to overhaul its licensing systems for gun owners in the second set of gun law reforms introduced in response to mass shootings in the city of Christchurch.

The new legislation would tighten the rules for gun owners and dealers to get and keep a license, which would have to be renewed every five years, and prohibit visitors to New Zealand from buying a gun, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a press conference.

New Zealand banned military-style semi-automatic and assault rifles in the first phase of reforms introduced days after a lone gunman attacked Muslim worshippers at two mosques in Christchurch on Mar 15, killing 51 people.

