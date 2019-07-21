Wildfires hit central Portugal, 1,000 firefighters mobilised
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Jul 2019 10:26 AM BdST Updated: 21 Jul 2019 10:26 AM BdST
More than 1,000 firefighters battled three blazes sweeping across central Portugal early on Sunday, prompting authorities to partially evacuate a village and leaving one person with severe injuries.
Strong winds are making it tougher for firefighters to put out the blazes, which started on Saturday afternoon in Castelo Branco, a district 225 kilometres (139 miles) northeast of the capital Lisbon.
One village was partially evacuated as a precaution, Portugal's Civil Protection said, adding that one person was taken by helicopter to a Lisbon hospital with first and second degree burns. Seven firefighters were also injured.
One wildfire made its way to Macao, a municipality in the nearby district of Santarem, where temperatures are expected to reach 34 degrees Celsius on Sunday.
"The wildfire came with force," a Macao resident told Portuguese TV channel SIC, complaining there are not enough firefighters on the ground. "We (residents) had to fight the flames."
Ricardo Aires, the mayor of another affected municipality, Vila de Rei, also told Portugal's public broadcaster RTP that firefighters and resources were lacking.
Portugal's armed forces said 20 soldiers were on their way to support the operation, bringing four bulldozers.
The Portuguese president, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, said in a statement that he is following the situation closely and sent solidarity to those affected.
Authorities said they hope to bring the wildfires under control by 6 or 7 am local time.
In June 2017, a devastating wildfire in the central town of Pedrogao Grande killed 64 people and injured more than 250. The fire was the worst disaster in modern Portuguese history.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Saudi king approves hosting US troops to enhance regional security
- Trump offers to help ease tension in Japan-South Korea dispute
- Strong earthquake rattles Athens
- Netherlands Was 10% Liable in Srebrenica Deaths, Top Dutch Court Finds
- South Africa president is accused of misleading parliament about $36,000 donation
- Trump says US will talk to Britain after Iran seizes oil tanker
- Ahmadinejad leads push in Iran to sit down with Trump to mend fences
- Suspected Japanese arsonist is ex-convict who believed studio stole his novel
- Iran said to seize British tanker in Persian Gulf
- US will shoot down any Iranian drones that fly 'too close' to its ships, official says
Most Read
- Priya Saha must explain reason behind allegations: Home Minister
- Bangladesh strongly condemns Priya Saha’s remarks to Trump, sees ‘ulterior motive’
- Bangladesh minority group disavows its leader’s comments in Trump meeting
- Priya Saha will face action over ‘false allegations’, says Quader
- Police warn against lynching of child abduction suspects
- Ahmadinejad leads push in Iran to sit down with Trump to mend fences
- RAB official accused of abduction to avenge father’s death
- Strong earthquake rattles Athens
- Rise in dengue cases in Dhaka is alarming: WHO
- Hasina reaches London on two-week UK tour