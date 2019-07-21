Home > World

Wildfires hit central Portugal, 1,000 firefighters mobilised

  >>  Reuters

Published: 21 Jul 2019 10:26 AM BdST Updated: 21 Jul 2019 10:26 AM BdST

More than 1,000 firefighters battled three blazes sweeping across central Portugal early on Sunday, prompting authorities to partially evacuate a village and leaving one person with severe injuries.

Strong winds are making it tougher for firefighters to put out the blazes, which started on Saturday afternoon in Castelo Branco, a district 225 kilometres (139 miles) northeast of the capital Lisbon.

One village was partially evacuated as a precaution, Portugal's Civil Protection said, adding that one person was taken by helicopter to a Lisbon hospital with first and second degree burns. Seven firefighters were also injured.

One wildfire made its way to Macao, a municipality in the nearby district of Santarem, where temperatures are expected to reach 34 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

"The wildfire came with force," a Macao resident told Portuguese TV channel SIC, complaining there are not enough firefighters on the ground. "We (residents) had to fight the flames."

Ricardo Aires, the mayor of another affected municipality, Vila de Rei, also told Portugal's public broadcaster RTP that firefighters and resources were lacking.

Portugal's armed forces said 20 soldiers were on their way to support the operation, bringing four bulldozers.

The Portuguese president, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, said in a statement that he is following the situation closely and sent solidarity to those affected.

Authorities said they hope to bring the wildfires under control by 6 or 7 am local time.

In June 2017, a devastating wildfire in the central town of Pedrogao Grande killed 64 people and injured more than 250. The fire was the worst disaster in modern Portuguese history.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Undated photograph shows the Mesdar, a British-operated oil tanker in Fawley. REUTERS

Iran releases video of ship capture

Policemen are seen at the torched Kyoto Animation building in Kyoto, Japan, Jul 20, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Japan arsonist a reclusive, quarrelsome gamer

Flames of an approaching forest fire are seen near the small village of Gondomil, near Valenca, Portugal Mar 27, 2019. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Wildfires hit central Portugal

Rached Ghannouchi, head of the Ennahda party, casts his vote at a polling station for the municipal election in Tunis, Tunisia, May 6, 2018. REUTERS

Moderate Islamist party leader to contest Tunisia election

FILE PHOTO: South Korean army soldiers stand guard during a US-South Korea joint river-crossing exercise near the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas in Yeoncheon, South Korea, Apr 8, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

US-South Korean military exercise to proceed

President Donald Trump. Reuters

Trump relished rally chant, says Ocasio-Cortez

FILE-- Then President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad of Iran during a news conference in Cairo, Feb 5, 2013. Now in 2019, there is a surprising split among Iranian hard-liners, some are expressing a different opinion: It’s time to sit down and resolve 40 years of animosity with the US, by talking directly to President Donald Trump. And the most striking voice in that contrarian group is Ahmadinejad. (Tara Todras-Whitehill/The New York Times

Ahmadinejad leads push for Trump talks

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with King Salman at Al Salam Palace in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia June 24, 2019. Reuters

Saudi king approves hosting US troops

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.