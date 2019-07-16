Iran to continue to cut nuclear deal commitments: Khamenei
Published: 16 Jul 2019 06:14 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jul 2019 06:14 PM BdST
'Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said on Tuesday Iran would continue to reduce its commitments under its nuclear deal, accusing European partners of not fulfilling their obligations.
“According to our foreign minister, Europe made 11 commitments, none of which they abided by.
We abided by our commitments and even beyond them. Now that we’ve begun to reduce our commitments, they oppose it. How insolent! You didn’t abide by your commitments!” Khamenei said, according to his website.
