Russia will counter new 'Illegal' US Sanctions on Iran

Published: 25 Jun 2019

Russia and its partners will take steps to counter new sanctions that Washington has said it will impose on Iran, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies on Monday.

In the comments reported by TASS and RIA, Ryabkov did not specify what those steps would be.

He said the imposition of US sanctions by the Trump administration would aggravate tensions, and Washington should instead be seeking dialogue with Tehran, the agencies quoted him as saying.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said on Monday that new sanctions on Iran are illegal.

Speaking on a regular media call, Peskov declined to say what measures Russia might adopt to counteract the US sanctions.

