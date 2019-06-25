Russia will counter new 'Illegal' US Sanctions on Iran
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Jun 2019 07:57 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jun 2019 08:09 PM BdST
Russia and its partners will take steps to counter new sanctions that Washington has said it will impose on Iran, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies on Monday.
In the comments reported by TASS and RIA, Ryabkov did not specify what those steps would be.
He said the imposition of US sanctions by the Trump administration would aggravate tensions, and Washington should instead be seeking dialogue with Tehran, the agencies quoted him as saying.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said on Monday that new sanctions on Iran are illegal.
Speaking on a regular media call, Peskov declined to say what measures Russia might adopt to counteract the US sanctions.
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Australia - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 25, 2019 Australia's Aaron Finch in action Action Images via Reuters
Australia 285 as England fight back
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Putin aide: downed US drone was in Iranian airspace
- Southeast Asia urged to improve women's rights to stop China bride trafficking
- Malaysia shuts nearly 500 schools in second episode of toxic fumes
- Democracy falls short for people around the world: Survey
- Iran says US sanctions on Khamenei mean end of diplomacy
- Seven migrant deaths reported in 'extreme heat' at US border
- Cambodia charges Chinese nationals over deadly building collapse
- India, US nearing industrial security pact for defence tech transfers
- Trump puts sanctions on Iranian supreme leader, other top officials
- Many sticks, few carrots: Trump's Palestinian policy
Most Read
- We’re drowning and will take you down with us: Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib tells Bangladesh
- Shakib’s fifty, five-for help Bangladesh sink Afghanistan in key World Cup clash
- BNP candidate GM Siraj wins by-election to Bogura-6 parliamentary constituency
- Rail services to Sylhet resume after fatal train crash in Moulvibazar
- Bangladesh coach Joshi hails 'Mr Consistent' Shakib
- Bangladesh not a one-man army, says talisman Shakib
- Trump puts sanctions on Iranian supreme leader, other top officials
- FDI rises in Bangladesh, despite global fall
- HC extends freeze on privilege for loan defaulters by 2 months
- Proposed tax on retained earnings may go: PM’s adviser