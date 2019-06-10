No expansion yet of US-Mexico asylum programme after Trump deal
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Jun 2019 09:24 AM BdST Updated: 10 Jun 2019 09:24 AM BdST
US-bound asylum seekers are not yet being sent back to additional Mexican border towns to await processing after a deal on Friday called for the programme to be immediately extended to the whole border, three Mexican officials said.
The text of the deal stated that the expansion of the so-called Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), also known as "Remain in Mexico," would begin right away.
Officials in the Mexican border states of Sonora, south of the US states of Arizona and New Mexico, and Tamaulipas, south of Texas, said on Sunday, however, that they were unaware of expansion plans.
"As of today, we haven't been informed of anything," said Ricardo Calderon, an official with Tamaulipas' state migrants institute.
Sonora Governor Claudia Pavlovich issued a statement late on Saturday saying she was also awaiting more information on the plans.
The officials did not say whether US authorities had already requested the programme be extended to particular cities. Since late January, the mostly Central American asylum seekers are sent back across the San Diego and Mexicali crossings in California, and El Paso, Texas.
There was no immediate response to a request for comment sent outside office hours on Sunday to the US Department of Homeland Security and US Customs and Border Protection.
Trump defended the agreement on Sunday against criticism there were no major new commitments to stem a flow of mostly Central American migrants crossing into the United States, many seeking asylum protections, and pledged to provide additional details soon.
The deal, approved by both countries, removed the threat of punishing tariffs on all Mexican exports that was issued by President Donald Trump on May 30.
Under the agreement's terms, the Mexican government agreed to better police its southern border with Guatemala and take in possibly tens of thousands of people seeking asylum in the United States while their cases are adjudicated.
"The United States will immediately expand the implementation of the existing Migrant Protection Protocols across its entire southern border," according to the agreement, which also committed Mexican authorities to "authorize the entrance of all of those individuals ... while they await the adjudication of their asylum claims."
Mexico's federal migration institute, INM, had also not been notified when the expansion will be implemented at additional border crossings, according to a source at the agency who was not authorised speak publicly.
The office of Mexico's foreign minister, who led the Mexican negotiating team in the talks with US officials, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
As of last week, Mexico had received nearly 10,500 asylum seekers, who cross back into the United States when called to attend immigration hearings.
Some Mexican border officials have warned that they do not currently have the resources to handle a new surge of asylum seekers.
ICC Cricket World Cup - India v Australia - The Oval, London, Britain - June 9, 2019 India's MS Dhoni and Australia's David Warner after the ball hit the stumps but the bails don't fall off Action Images via Reuters
Kohli unhappy with 'zing' bails
File Photo: ICC Cricket World Cup - Afghanistan v Sri Lanka - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 4, 2019 Sri Lanka's Nuwan Pradeep and team mates celebrate the wicket of Afghanistan's Hashmatullah Shahidi Action Images via Reuters
Sri Lanka’s Pradeep to
miss Bangladesh game
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 8, 2019 A Bangladesh fan Action Images via Reuters
Tigers lose
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Fire sets alight six floors of east London residential block
- Political crisis builds in Hong Kong after huge protest against extradition law
- China warns tech giants to defy Trump ban
- Moldovan president suspended, snap election called as crisis deepens
- Investigative journalist put under house arrest in Moscow
- Iran urges Europe to normalize economic ties with it or face consequences
- Investigative journalist put under house arrest in Moscow
- Sri Lanka President Sirisena fires intelligence boss after criticism over bombings
- UK PM candidate Gove admits taking cocaine
- Trump criticises NASA lunar mission, says moon 'a part' of Mars
Most Read
- Fire breaks out at four-storey building in Bangla Motor
- He can’t write now because DGFI is not feeding him: Hasina on editor
- Fishermen block Dhaka-Ctg highway to protest deep-sea fishing ban
- Why have the revered crocodiles of this island nation suddenly started killing people?
- Hasina says there were threats of militant attacks on Eid congregations
- Hasina faults immigration department for pilot travelling without passport
- Shakib rues poor Bangladesh bowling after England drubbing
- Arrest warrant for ex-OC Moazzem triggers ‘cold war’ between Feni and Rangpur police
- Hasina to visit China in July
- Commuters face transport crisis on first the working day after Eid