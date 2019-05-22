US officials say military moves to deter Iran are working

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan were to brief Congress about the intelligence that prompted the United States to send an aircraft carrier, bombers and missile defence systems to the Persian Gulf region.

Late last week, Iran removed some missiles it had stationed on small boats in its territorial waters — a step US officials said was a sign that Iran was seeking to ease tensions.

“Our prudent response, I think, has given the Iranians time to recalculate,” Shanahan told reporters Tuesday morning.

In a radio interview, Pompeo said the United States had not determined who was responsible for sabotage attacks last week on oil tankers in the Middle East, but that “it seems like it’s quite possible that Iran was behind” them.

Like many things in Washington, reactions to the administration’s handling of the tensions with Iran have fallen along a sharp partisan divide.

Republicans briefed on the intelligence have publicly described it as troubling, and the situation as dangerous. Senator Lindsey Graham, R-SC, said the fault for the recent tensions in the Middle East lies with Iran.

“If the Iranian threats against American personnel and interests are activated we must deliver an overwhelming military response,” Graham wrote on Twitter on Monday. “Stand firm Mr. President.”

Democrats viewing the same reports have come away with a far different view and suggested that Iran has been pushed into its recent moves.

“I believe there is a certain level of escalation of both sides that could become a self-fulfilling prophecy,” said Republican Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz. “The feedback loop tells us they’re escalating for war, but they could just be escalating because we’re escalating.”

He accused Bolton and other Iran hard-liners in the Trump administration of trying to get the United States into a “shooting war” with Iran.

