India seeks global support to push Pakistan to act against terrorism
Nurul Islam Hasib, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Mar 2019 11:15 PM BdST Updated: 12 Mar 2019 11:15 PM BdST
India is seeking support from the international community to push Pakistan act on terror after facing repeated terror attacks coming from the north-western neighbour’s soil.
“This is not a bilateral issue for us. It’s a terror issue,” a senior official at India’s external affairs ministry told bdnews24.com while discussing the ongoing crisis with Pakistan.
The latest crisis began on Feb 14 after a car bombing in Kashmir killed 44 Indian paramilitary officers, prompting India to carry out air strikes inside militants den inside Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) claimed the responsibility of the terror attack in the Pulwama district of the northern Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir.
The same terror outfit in 2016 in an attack on an army base in Uri, also in Jammu and Kashmir, killed 19 soldiers and prompted India to carry out a retaliatory “surgical strike” on a JeM training camp.
People attend a candle light vigil to pay tribute to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who were killed after a suicide bomber rammed a car into the bus carrying them in south Kashmir on Thursday, in front of India Gate war memorial in New Delhi, India, Febr 15, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
She once again vowed zero-tolerance for terrorism and extremism in any form.
“We admire the prime minister’s (Hasina) gesture. She was in fact the first leader who condemned the attack within hours from Berlin. We are together in the fight against terrorism,” the official who wished not to be named said.
“Pakistan has to take credible action,” he said, “Talks and terror cannot go together. We are requesting our friends and members of international community to put pressure on Pakistan.”
The official said after Feb 14’s attack they had “credible information” that more attacks were planned. “So our air force carried out a counter ‘non-military’ attack. It was targeted on the terrorists only. No civilians were involved.”
The official said the air force also conducted a “laser guided missile attack which was so precise that it destroyed everything inside the building without affecting the roof”.
The terror attack received wide condemnation from across the world. On the contrary, not a single country has denounced India's air strike against the terror camps inside Pakistani territory.
The core message was that Pakistan has to take very strong steps against terrorists such as JeM chief Masood Azhar. Pakistan also needs to act against terrorist camps on its soil.
Indian soldiers examine the debris after an explosion in Lethpora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district Feb 14, 2019. REUTERS/Younis Khaliq
He said the US has been very clear to Pakistan on ending support to terrorists.
“We have been very clear on that score...And, we are continuing to be in discussions we are going to have with the Pakistanis,” the US NSA said in a telephonic conversation recently.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has asked Pakistan to end its support to terrorist safe havens inside the country.
“We stand with India as it confronts terrorism. Pakistan must not provide safe haven for terrorists to threaten international security,” Pompeo said on Twitter.
In a stern message to Pakistan, the White House has asked Islamabad to “immediately end” its “support” to all terror groups and not to provide “safe haven” to them.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Desperate Venezuelans swarm sewage drains in search of water
- Assault on Islamic State enclave is as good as over: SDF
- US says N Korea diplomacy 'very much alive,' but it's watching rocket site
- Bolton says Pakistan committed to easing tensions with India
- Prize-winning author, 21 UN workers among dead in Ethiopian Airlines crash
- US to withdraw all remaining diplomatic personnel from Venezuela
- Brexit hangs in balance as parliament to vote on May's tweaked deal
- N York attorney general is investigating Trump projects: NY Times
- Trump proposes a record $4.75 trillion budget
- Ethiopian plane smoked and shuddered before deadly plunge
Most Read
- In a stunning upset, quota protest leader Nur elected DUCSU VP
- BCL win most DUCSU hall unions but independents dominate female halls
- DUCSU VP Nur comes under attack at TSC
- Chhatra League welcomes new DUCSU VP Nur in signs of easing tension
- US to mandate design changes on Boeing 737 MAX 8 after crashes
- Philippines' RCBC sues 'vicious' Bangladesh Bank over heist claim
- DUCSU polls: Case filed against Nur, Liton over alleged harassment and vandalism
- 12kg gold found in toilet of Biman plane at Dhaka airport
- Journalist Abed Khan appointed chairman of new PIB board of directors
- All Bangladeshi TV stations will use Bangabandhu Satellite-1 by May 12: Minister