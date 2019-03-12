Assault on Islamic State enclave is as good as over: SDF
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Mar 2019 07:04 PM BdST Updated: 12 Mar 2019 07:04 PM BdST
Islamic State was close to defeat in its final enclave on Tuesday after ferocious bombardments overnight and the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said the offensive to capture the area was nearly over.
The besieged enclave of Baghouz is the last shred of territory held by the jihadists who have been driven from roughly one third of Iraq and Syria over the past four years by its enemies, including a US-led international coalition.
“The operation is over, or as good as over, but requires a little more time to be completed practically on the ground,” SDF spokesman Kino Gabriel told al-Hadath TV. Islamic State was still putting up resistance with weapons including car bombs.
The Baghouz enclave was targeted with barrages of rockets overnight and fires raged inside, but the bombardments ceased on Tuesday morning.
The SDF has been laying siege to Baghouz for weeks but repeatedly postponed its final assault to allow the evacuation of thousands of civilians, many of them wives and children of Islamic State fighters. It finally resumed the attack on Sunday, backed by coalition air strikes.
Gabriel said 25 Islamic State fighters had been confirmed killed so far in clashes, in addition to an unknown number of militants killed by air strikes. Another SDF official earlier said 38 jihadists had been confirmed killed.
The SDF, which is spearheaded by the Kurdish YPG militia, has been advancing slowly into Baghouz to minimize its losses from sniper fire and landmines.
Three SDF fighters have been killed, Mustafa Bali, head of the SDF media office, said on Twitter.
Islamic State’s defenses include extensive tunnels and Islamic State’s most hardened foreign fighters are holed up inside the enclave, the SDF has said.
However the United States does not believe any senior Islamic State leaders are in Baghouz, assessing they have gone elsewhere as part of the group’s shift toward an insurgency, a US defense official has said.
The group still operates in remote territory elsewhere and it is widely assessed that it will continue to represent a potent security threat.
The bulk of the people evacuated from the diminishing Islamic State territory have been transported to a camp for internally displaced people in al-Hol, in northeastern Syria, where the United Nations says conditions are dire.
The camp, designed to accommodate 20,000 people, is now sheltering more than 66,000, the UN said.
Obdurate support voiced by many evacuees for Islamic State, particularly among foreigners, has posed a complex security, legal and moral challenge.
Those issues were underscored on Friday with the death of the newborn son of Shamima Begum, a British woman who left to join Islamic State when she was a schoolgirl.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Prize-winning author, 21 UN workers among dead in Ethiopian Airlines crash
- US to withdraw all remaining diplomatic personnel from Venezuela
- Brexit hangs in balance as parliament to vote on May's tweaked deal
- N York attorney general is investigating Trump projects: NY Times
- Trump proposes a record $4.75 trillion budget
- Ethiopian plane smoked and shuddered before deadly plunge
- Mexico's Aeromexico suspends Boeing 737 MAX planes
- Eleven dead as Brazil's largest city flooded
- 'All-or-nothing' US approach toward North Korea won't work: Moon adviser
- Singapore suspends Boeing 737 MAX flights after Ethiopia crash
Most Read
- In a stunning upset, quota protest leader Nur elected DUCSU VP
- BCL win most DUCSU hall unions but independents dominate female halls
- US to mandate design changes on Boeing 737 MAX 8 after crashes
- DUCSU VP Nur comes under attack at TSC
- Banani rape suspect Shafat’s wife alleges assault by father-in-law Dildar
- All Bangladeshi TV stations will use Bangabandhu Satellite-1 by May 12: Minister
- Philippines' RCBC sues 'vicious' Bangladesh Bank over heist claim
- 12kg gold found in toilet of Biman plane at Dhaka airport
- Chhatra League welcomes new DUCSU VP Nur in signs of easing tension
- DUCSU polls: Case filed against Nur, Liton over alleged harassment and vandalism