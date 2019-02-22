Home > World

Botswana considers allowing big game hunting, culling elephants

  >>  Reuters

Published: 22 Feb 2019 08:23 PM BdST Updated: 22 Feb 2019 08:23 PM BdST

Botswana, home to almost a third of Africa’s elephants, is considering lifting a ban on big game hunting, to combat what the government says is growing conflict between humans and wildlife

Conservationists estimate the southern African country has around 130,000 elephants, but some lawmakers say it is much higher and causes problems for small-scale farmers.

A committee appointed by President Mokgweetsi Masisi to review the 2014 hunting ban handed a report on the matter to Masisi late on Thursday.

“We recommend ... a legal framework that will enable the growth of a safari hunting industry and manage the country’s elephant population within the historic range,” said Frans Van Der Westhuizen who chaired the committee that also called for “regular but limited” elephant culling.

Masisi set up the committee in June 2018 to consider the ban imposed by former president Ian Khama after surveys showed declining wildlife populations in the north.

Botswana, the size of France and mostly arid, has a population of around 2.3 million people and vast tracts of remote wilderness that make it a magnet for foreign tourists who want to view wildlife.

Masisi said he would present the report to his cabinet before making a decision.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Saudi sisters in hiding in Hong Kong after fleeing family

US, China haggle over toughest issues in trade war talks

Nora Elicsa Casique, 8, in the intensive care unit of the government-run Central Hospital in San Cristobal, Venezuela, Feb 15, 2019. She fractured her skull, and right leg when the motorcycle she was riding on was struck by a truck. Her father has been hunting for medical supplies in pharmacies, the black market and Colombia. The New York Times

Patients die as Venezuela’s politicians fight over aid

US to leave 200 peacekeepers in Syria

Suu Kyi drops off UN agenda in Geneva

Britain's Secretary of State for the Home Department, Sajid Javid, makes a speech outlining an overhaul of UK counter-terror strategy in central London, Britain, June 4, 2018. Reuters

UK interior minister ‘would not leave anyone stateless’

'Saudi to free 850 Indian prisoners from its jails'

Taiwan unveils draft law on same-sex marriage

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.