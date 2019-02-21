UK interior minister: I would not take decision to leave anyone stateless
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Feb 2019 08:57 PM BdST Updated: 21 Feb 2019 08:57 PM BdST
British interior minister Sajid Javid said he would not take a decision that would leave anyone stateless, after Bangladesh said it would not accept a teenager stripped of her British citizenship after joining the Islamic State group.
The fate of Shamima Begum, who was found in a detention camp in Syria last week, has triggered a row over the ramifications of leaving a 19-year-old mother with a jihadist fighter's child to fend for herself in a war zone.
She had pleaded to be brought back to her family in London but ITV news published a Feb. 19 letter from Javid's department to her mother saying he had taken the decision to deprive Begum of her British citizenship on security grounds.
It is only possible to deprive someone of their British citizenship if they are eligible for citizenship elsewhere.
Media had reported Begum was eligible for Bangladeshi citizenship through her mother but on Wednesday Bangladesh's foreign ministry said she was not a citizen and there was "no question" of her being allowed in to the country.
Asked whether that meant she would now retain her British citizenship, Javid told ITV late on Wednesday: "I'm not going to talk about an individual, but I can be clear on the point that I would not take a decision ... that at the point the decision is taken would leave that individual stateless."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Taiwan unveils Asia's first draft law on same-sex marriage
- Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi expected in Geneva next week
- Saudi to free 850 Indian prisoners from its jails: India government
- Catalonia protesters burn tires, block highways over separatist trial
- Brexit deal could be voted on by MPs next week: Hammond
- White house panel will study whether climate change is a national security threat. It includes a climate denialist
- Pope opens child sex abuse conference, promising 'concrete' remedies
- US, China sketch outlines of deal to end trade war
- Alabama woman who joined ISIS can’t return home: US
- Venezuela closes border to 3 Caribbean Islands ahead of aid showdown
Most Read
- Old Dhaka fire death toll jumps to 70
- At least 10 dead, scores injured as fire devastates buildings in Dhaka’s Chawkbazar
- ISIS bride Shamima Begum not a Bangladeshi citizen, government asserts
- Two doctors among victims killed in Old Dhaka fire
- Britain is acting against its own law on ISIS bride Shamima: Bangladesh PM’s aide
- Dhaka gas leaks set bus, pick-up ablaze, disrupt supplies
- Five die as bus rams truck in Cumilla
- Bangladeshi expatriate in Dubai paid an opposition party for nomination: Hasina
- Is Old Dhaka fire another wake-up call?
- Jamaat should apologise for anti-Liberation role: BNP