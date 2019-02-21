Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi expected in Geneva next week
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Feb 2019 06:00 PM BdST Updated: 21 Feb 2019 06:00 PM BdST
Myanmar’s de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi is scheduled to address the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva next Wednesday, according to a UN official and an agenda for the meeting seen by Reuters on Thursday.
Nobody at Myanmar’s mission in Geneva was immediately available to comment.
It was not immediately clear whether Suu Kyi would also address a session of the UN Human Rights Council. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is scheduled to be in Geneva at the same time to address both events.
