Home > World

Trump urges Europe to 'take back' hundreds of captured IS fighters

  >>  Reuters

Published: 17 Feb 2019 06:58 PM BdST Updated: 17 Feb 2019 06:58 PM BdST

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday the United States was asking European allies to “take back over 800” Islamic State fighters captured in Syria and put them on trial.

“The Caliphate is ready to fall,” he said in a Tweet. “The alternative is not a good one in that we will be forced to release them...”

US-backed fighters in Syria are poised to capture Islamic State’s last, tiny enclave on the Euphrates, the battle commander said on Saturday, bringing its self-declared caliphate to the brink of total defeat.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends the opening of the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina Nov 30, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo

Saudi prince heads to Pakistan amid India tensions

US President Donald Trump greets Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, US, Sep 26, 2018. REUTERS

Japan PM nominated Trump for Nobel at US request

Members of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) stand together near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 11. REUTERS

IS 'caliphate' on brink of defeat in Syria

An aerial photo of police and emergency vehicles parked in a lot adjacent to a warehouse at the scene of a mass shooting involving multiply casualties in Aurora, Illinois, US, Feb 15, 2019. Bev Horne/Daily Herald/via REUTERS

Five killed in US shooting

7 militants killed in Egypt clash

Cardinal Theodore Edgar McCarrick during an interview with Reuters at the North American College at the Vatican Feb 14, 2013. REUTERS

Former Cardinal McCarrick defrocked over sex abuse

Ad-hoc staff wait to load election materials onto a truck for distribution in Yola, in Adamawa State, Nigeria Feb 15, 2019. REUTERS/Nyancho NwaNri

Nigeria election postponed a week

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute as he stands next to the coffins containing the remains of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who were killed after a suicide bomber rammed a car into a bus carrying them in south Kashmir on Thursday, at Palam airport in New Delhi, India, February 15, 2019. India's Press Information Bureau/Handout via REUTERS

Kashmir attack: Modi warns of strong response

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.