Trump urges Europe to 'take back' hundreds of captured IS fighters
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Feb 2019 06:58 PM BdST Updated: 17 Feb 2019 06:58 PM BdST
US President Donald Trump said on Saturday the United States was asking European allies to “take back over 800” Islamic State fighters captured in Syria and put them on trial.
“The Caliphate is ready to fall,” he said in a Tweet. “The alternative is not a good one in that we will be forced to release them...”
US-backed fighters in Syria are poised to capture Islamic State’s last, tiny enclave on the Euphrates, the battle commander said on Saturday, bringing its self-declared caliphate to the brink of total defeat.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Trump urges Europe to 'take back' hundreds of captured IS fighters
- May to hold Brexit talks with EU's Juncker; urges party unity
- More US aid for Venezuela touches down amid distribution uncertainty
- Trump's choice for UN ambassador withdraws: State Department
- Rouhani says Iran ready to improve ties with Gulf states
- Japan's PM nominated Trump for Nobel Peace Prize on US request
- Saudi crown prince heads for Pakistan amid India tensions
- Islamic State's 'caliphate' on brink of defeat in Syria
- Lion Air plane skids off runway at Indonesian airport
- Seven militants killed, 15 troops killed or wounded in North Sinai: Egyptian military
Most Read
- At least five killed in Khulna truck-car collision
- 49 elected uncontested to reserved women parliamentary seats
- No gas for 24 hours in parts of Dhaka
- Saad followers brave rains for second phase of Bishwa Ijtema
- Yaba peddlers surrender: Eight of them are Bodi’s relatives
- Eight die as fire breaks out at Chattogram slum
- India levies 200% customs duty on Pakistan imports
- NOAB president responds to bdnews24.com report on meeting with Salman F Rahman
- Over 100 yaba traders surrender to police in Cox’s Bazar
- Bangladesh signs deal with Siemens for 3,600MW power plant