Trump declares national emergency to build border wall
>> Peter Baker, The New York Times
Published: 15 Feb 2019 10:32 PM BdST Updated: 15 Feb 2019 11:01 PM BdST
President Donald Trump formally declared a national emergency at the border on Friday to access billions of dollars to build a border wall that Congress refused to give him, transforming a highly charged policy dispute into a fundamental confrontation over separation of powers.
In a televised announcement in the Rose Garden, Trump said he was signing the declaration to protect the country from the flow of drugs, criminals and illegal immigrants coming across the southwestern border from Mexico, which he characterised as a profound threat to national security.
The declaration will enable Trump to divert $3.6 billion budgeted for military construction projects to the border wall, White House officials said. Trump will also use more traditional presidential budgetary discretion to tap $2.5 billion from counternarcotics programs and $600 million from a Treasury Department asset forfeiture fund.
Combined with the $1.375 billion authorised for fencing in a spending package passed by Congress on Thursday night, Trump would then have about $8 billion in all to advance construction of new barriers and repairs or replacement of existing barriers along the border this year, significantly more than the $5.7 billion that Congress refused to give him.
The president’s decision, previewed on Thursday, triggered instant condemnation from Democrats and some Republicans, who called it an abuse of power. House Democrats plan to introduce legislation to block the president’s move, which could pass both houses if it wins the votes of the half-dozen Republican senators who have criticised the declaration. That would put the president in the position of issuing the first veto of his presidency.
If such a legislative strategy failed to stop Trump, the issue would likely be taken to court, either by congressional Democrats, liberal advocacy groups or both.
White House officials rejected critics who said Trump was creating a precedent that future presidents could use to ignore the will of Congress.
The spending package passed by Congress on Thursday after a two-month showdown with the president included none of the $5.7 billion that Trump demanded for 234 miles of steel wall. Instead, it provided $1.375 billion for about 55 miles of fencing. Trump agreed to sign the package into law anyway to avoid a second government shutdown after the impasse over border wall funding closed the doors of many federal agencies for 35 days and left 800,000 workers without pay.
White House officials said Trump would sign that spending package later on Friday or perhaps on Saturday.
