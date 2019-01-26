Stone, close collaborator of President Trump, arrested in Russia probe
>> IANS/bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Jan 2019 01:14 AM BdST Updated: 26 Jan 2019 01:14 AM BdST
One of US President Donald Trump's former close associates was arrested by the FBI in Florida on Friday on charges stemming from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential election, according to an indictment released by the investigation.
Roger Stone, who was one of Trump's close confidants, has been charged on seven counts, including witness tampering, obstruction of justice and providing false statements about his involvement in the publication of hacked emails during the 2016 presidential election, the indictment said, reports Efe news.
Stone, who has denied being involved in unlawful behaviour, was due to appear before a Florida court, said the indictment seen by journalists.
Some of the alleged false statements, linked to the release by WikiLeaks of the hacked emails, were given to the House Intelligence Committee, according to the indictment.
The indictment accuses Stone of being linked to the release of emails stolen from the Democratic Party and posted by WikiLeaks just before Hillary Clinton's defeat but does not accuse him of any involvement in election tampering.
Mueller's investigation has said the emails, belonging to John Podesta, who led Clinton's election campaign, had been hacked by Russian intelligence agents.
Stone has often echoed Trump's claim that the investigation was a witch hunt.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- UN expert slates Saudi Arabia, India’s move to deport Rohingyas to Bangladesh
- US diplomats leave Caracas embassy as Washington backs Maduro rival
- Trump takes aim at 150% Indian duty on US whiskey imports
- Queen urges Britain to find common ground as Brexit crisis deepens
- Brazil's first openly gay congressman quits due to threats, leaves country
- US pulls non-essential diplomatic staff from Venezuela
- Malaysian police seek parents of fugitive 1MDB financier Low
- Migration pushes German population to record high of 83 million
- US warships pass through Taiwan Strait amid China tensions
- US trying to contain rise of China: Alibaba executive
Most Read
- Japan to bankroll Bangladesh’s first underground railroad
- Muhith tells Mustafa Kamal to call him when he needs to formulate next budget
- Bangladesh Army appoints four female officers as battalion chiefs
- Trump congratulates Hasina on her re-election
- Three-day Biswa Ijtema to start on Feb 15
- Bangladeshi shopkeeper killed in South Africa by ‘extortionists’
- 13 brickfield workers crushed to death as truck overturns in Cumilla
- GATCO graft: Khaleda gets angry over her seat amid trial hearing
- BNP to boycott Dhaka North mayoral by-polls, Upazila council elections
- Family says teenage daughter raped by two men at Gopalganj