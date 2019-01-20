Two dead in fire at French ski resort of Courchevel
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Jan 2019 06:23 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jan 2019 06:23 PM BdST
Two people died and twenty were injured after a fire broke out early on Sunday in a building in the French ski resort of Courchevel, local authorities said.
Around 70 firefighters were at the scene. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.
