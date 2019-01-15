Turkey orders arrest of nearly 200 people over suspected Gulen ties, Hurriyet says
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Jan 2019 16:01 BdST Updated: 15 Jan 2019 16:01 BdST
Turkey ordered the arrest of 192 people over suspected links to the network of the US-based Muslim cleric accused of orchestrating an attempted coup in 2016, the Hurriyet newspaper reported on Tuesday.
Police operations targeting the followers of Fethullah Gulen have been carried out regularly since the failed coup and have recently gained momentum. Authorities in Istanbul and Adana ordered the arrest of more than 100 military suspects last week.
The Ankara chief prosecutor’s office said it ordered the arrest of 50 military suspects - 3 lieutenants and 47 sergeants - as well as 55 people accused of using the ByLock messaging app, the newspaper reported.
Turkey outlawed ByLock in the aftermath of the failed putsch, saying followers of Gulen used it to communicate on the night of July 15, 2016, when a group of rogue soldiers attempted to overthrow the government, killing some 250 people.
Gulen, a former ally of President Tayyip Erdogan who has lived in self-imposed exile in the United States since 1999, has denied the charges and condemned the coup.
The prosecutor’s office in the central province of Konya ordered the detention of 50 people, including military personnel and their contacts in the Gulen network, the newspaper said.
The prosecutor’s offices of two other provinces, Mugla and Kocaeli, ordered the detention of 15 and 22 military personnel respectively.
More than 77,000 people have been jailed pending trial, while 150,000 civil servants, military personnel and others have been sacked or suspended from their jobs as part of the post-coup purges.
Rights groups and Turkey’s Western allies have voiced concerns over the crackdown, saying President Tayyip Erdogan has used the abortive coup as a pretext to quash dissent. The government has said the security measures were necessary due to the gravity of the threat Turkey faces.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Turkey orders arrest of nearly 200 people over suspected Gulen ties, Hurriyet says
- Iran satellite launch, which US warned against, fails
- German airport security staff begin one-day strike
- Britain's May faces defeat in parliament over Brexit plan
- Explainer: The insurgents plunging Myanmar's Rakhine back into chaos
- At Trump’s inauguration, $10,000 for makeup and lots of room service
- Chinese media rejects suggestion death for Canadian drug smuggler a pressure tactic
- UK PM May to force second vote on Brexit deal: report
- Saudi teenager who fled home embraces Canada
- Ivanka Trump to help choose new World Bank president
Most Read
- No oath, no pay for eight Oikya Front MPs: Official
- Labour MP Tulip Siddiq delays birth of second child for crucial vote on Brexit deal
- Hasina retains her five advisers in new government
- Bangladesh seals Tk 86.43 billion deal with Belgian firm for Payra port dredging
- China sentences Canadian to death
- Awami League’s Quader backtracks on 'dialogue'
- Grameenphone plans to purchase more spectrum to end call drop malaise
- Awami League opens nomination form sales for women’s reserved seats
- Bollywood filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani accused of sexual assault
- Bangladesh boosts garment wage in six grades amid worker protests