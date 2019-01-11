Home > World

Houthi drone attack kills military officials in Yemen

Published: 11 Jan 2019 00:01 BdST Updated: 11 Jan 2019 00:01 BdST

Five persons were killed and several top officers were injured in a Houthi drone attack on a government military parade in Yemen's Lahj city on Thursday, military sources said.

Among those injured were the Yemen Army's chief of staff, his deputy and the head of military intelligence, all of whom are loyalists to President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, Efe news quoted the sources as saying.

"At first, we thought it is a video-recording aircraft belonging to one of the television channels covering the parade. But suddenly the drone exploded in front of the military leaders," a military official said.

In addition to the three senior commanders, 15 high-ranking officers were injured in the attack on al-Anad military base, the sources said.

The attack was carried out shortly after the start of the parade, which marked the beginning of the military year.

Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the attack, saying the attack targeted "groups of invaders and mercenaries", according to rebel-held al-Masira television channel.

