The estimate released Wednesday covers the period spanning one year from Russia's invasion on Feb 24, 2022 and quantifies the direct physical damage to infrastructure and buildings, the impact on people's lives and livelihoods and the cost to "build back better," the World Bank said.

The amount is up sharply from an estimate of $349 billion released last September.

The new projection comes a day after the International Monetary Fund said its staff had reached agreement with Ukrainian authorities on a four-year $15.6 billion loan package that could leverage billions more in aid from other bodies, once approved by the IMF's executive board in coming weeks.

"Energy infrastructure, housing, critical infrastructure, economy and humanitarian demining are our five priorities for this year," Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in a statement on the assessment.