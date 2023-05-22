Russia says it's battling cross-border raids; nothing to do with us, says Ukraine

At least three people had been wounded and three houses and a local administrative building were damaged, he said.

The Telegram channel Baza, linked to Russia's security services, published footage apparently showing a Ukrainian armoured vehicle advancing on the border checkpoint. Though there have been other reports of cross-border raids, an infiltration using armoured vehicles would appear to be unprecedented since Russia invaded Ukraine 15 months ago.

Baza said there were indications of fighting in three settlements on the main road leading from northeastern Ukraine into Russia.

A group calling itself the Liberty of Russia Legion, which claims to be made up of Russians cooperating with Ukrainian forces, said on Twitter it had "completely liberated" the border town of Kozinka and reached district centre Graivoron.

"Moving on. Russia will be free!" the group wrote.

Earlier on Monday, it released a video showing five heavily armed fighters. "We are Russians, like you. We are people like you," one said, facing the camera. "It is time to put an end to the dictatorship of the Kremlin."

Ukraine's military intelligence service attributed the operation to "opposition-minded Russian citizens", Ukrainian media outlet Hromadske said.