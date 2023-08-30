Blood thinners, diabetes meds among first 10 drugs for US price negotiations

The Biden administration on Tuesday released its list of 10 prescription medicines that will be subject to the first-ever price negotiations by the US Medicare health programme that covers 66 million people, with big-selling blood thinner Eliquis from Bristol Myers Squibb and Pfizer among them.

President Joe Biden’s signature Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), signed into law last year, allows Medicare to negotiate prices for some of its most costly drugs.

"There is no reason why Americans should be forced to pay more than any developed nation for life-saving prescriptions just to pad Big Pharma’s pockets," Biden said in a statement.

He said that once implemented, the prices on negotiated drugs will decrease for up to 9 million seniors who currently pay as much as $6,497 in out-of-pocket costs per year for these prescriptions. Medicare mostly serves Americans aged 65 and over.

Merck & Co's diabetes drug Januvia, Eliquis rival Xarelto from Johnson & Johnson, and AbbVie's ABBV.N leukemia treatment Imbruvica were also selected.

Other medicines picked for negotiations include Amgen's rheumatoid arthritis treatment Enbrel, Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly's diabetes drug Jardiance, J&J's arthritis and Crohn's disease medicine Stelara and insulin from Novo Nordisk.

Shares of drugmakers were mostly flat in morning trading. The NYSE Arca Pharmaceutical index .DRG was down 0.1 percent.

This kicks off the negotiation process for the 10 drugs whose new prices will go into effect in 2026. The program aims to save $25 billion per year on drug prices by 2031.