    বাংলা

    Australian police investigating assault complaint against Taylor Swift's father

    Local media reported the complainant was an Australian photographer who was waiting for Taylor Swift and her father as they arrived at the Neutral Bay wharf

    Reuters
    Published : 27 Feb 2024, 04:22 AM
    Updated : 27 Feb 2024, 04:22 AM

    An Australian photographer said he was punched by Taylor Swift's father on a wharf on Sydney Harbour early on Tuesday morning after her final Sydney concert, prompting a police investigation.

    Police said they were investigating an alleged assault involving a 71-year-old man and another man on Neutral Bay wharf about 2:30 am on Tuesday.

    Police did not name Swift's father, Scott, who is 71 years of age.

    Local media reported the complainant was an Australian photographer who was waiting for Taylor Swift and her father as they arrived at the Neutral Bay wharf following a late-night cruise on Sydney Harbour.

    Taylor Swift was with her father at the time, but had entered a car when the alleged assault occurred, according to state broadcaster ABC.

    A spokesperson for Taylor Swift told Rolling Stone two people were acting "aggressively" towards Swift and her entourage when the incident occurred.

    "Two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel, and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water," the spokesperson said in a statement.

    The ABC reported the photographer, Ben McDonald, said Swift's entourage used umbrellas to try and prevent him taking photographs and in the alleged altercation Swift's father became involved.

    Taylor Swift's Australian leg of her record-breaking Eras tour ended on Monday evening.

    RELATED STORIES
    Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift reacts during the first quarter between Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory
    Superstar Swift brings megawatt star power to Super Bowl
    Swift's arrival some two hours before kick-off sent an almost palpable frisson around the Allegiant Stadium
    Singer Taylor Swift performs at her concert for the international "The Eras Tour" in Tokyo, Japan February 7, 2024.
    Next stop for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour film: Disney+
    Acoustic performances of "Cardigan" and four other songs will be added to the version that played in cinemas last year
    Allegiant Stadium, where SuperBowl 58 will be held, is seen during a rain storm in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 5, 2024.
    Vegas spectacle launches Super Bowl week, with Taylor Swift on everyone's lips
    The Swift factor could make Sunday’s game the most-watched Super Bowl of all-time
    Taylor Swift poses on the red carpet as she attends the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, US, Feb 4, 2024.
    Grammy viewership jumps on night Taylor Swift sets record
    Television viewership averaged roughly 16.9 million for the three-hour-plus ceremony shown live from Los Angeles, broadcaster CBS said

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps