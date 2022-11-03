Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily

"Also we find that the vast majority - 99% - are via their prey that have previously ingested plastic and not from the water they filter," Savoca added.

The study illustrated how baleen whales may be at an elevated risk for microplastics ingestion as a result of their mode of feeding, the quantity of their food intake, and their habitat overlapping with polluted areas such as the California Current that flows south along North America's western coast.

Blue whales can reach a maximum of about 100 feet (30 meters) long, fin whales about 80 feet (24 meters) and humpback whales about 50 feet (15 meters).

The researchers estimated the daily microplastic ingestion by examining the foraging behavior of 126 blue whales, 65 humpback whales and 29 fin whales using measurements from electronic tag devices suction-cupped to the animal's back, with a camera, microphone, GPS locator and an instrument that tracks movement. They then factored in the concentrations of microplastics in the California Current.

As a study published last year based on the same whales off the US West Coast showed, blue whales eat about 10-20 tons of krill daily, while fin whales eat 6-12 tons of krill and humpback whales eat 5-10 tons of krill or 2-3 tons of fish.

The new study found that the whales primarily feed at depths of 165-820 feet (50–250 meters), coinciding with the highest measured microplastic concentrations in the open-ocean ecosystem.