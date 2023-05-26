Inflows into unloved European telecoms signal brighter future

Others are already becoming more positive, including the equity research team at Amundi, Europe's largest asset manager, which has recommended an overweight allocation since the second half of 2022.

Luca Corona, Amundi senior telco analyst, said price increases for telecoms services do not appear to have been followed by smaller players taking the opportunity to undercut their larger rivals, as has been seen in the past.

He also noted that France and Italy are two other markets that would both benefit from consolidation.

At an enterprise value of 5.8 times core earnings, European telecoms trade at a 21% discount to their 30-year average valuation, according to Refinitiv Datastream. Relative to the market, they trade at a 31% discount on the same metric.

Telecoms is a highly fragmented industry, with four players competing in many domestic markets. Price wars have squeezed margins over the years, just as fixed and mobile networks needed huge investment to meet booming demand for data.

But the investment cycle is turning. France's Orange has completed more than 90% of its fibre rollout and is reducing capital expenditure. Spain's Telefonica and Norway's Telenor have said they are past, or near, peak capex.

That is supporting margins, along with price hikes put in place in the face of soaring inflation, which could help gradually change the downbeat narrative.

"The sector is no more perceived as a 'no pricing power' one," said Olivier Baduel, director of European equity management at Ofi Invest Asset Management.

Also on the horizon is a potential windfall from a European Commission consultation, launched in February, on who should foot the bill for billions of euros of investments in Europe's telecoms network. Operators have lobbied for decades for leading technology companies to contribute to 5G and broadband roll-out.

UBS analyst Polo Tang estimates that could raise up to 4 billion euros or ease pressure on capex by optimising network traffic.