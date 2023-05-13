    বাংলা

    China's Oppo to shut down chip design unit as smartphone sales slump

    Cost-conscious consumers continue to shy away from big-ticket purchases even after the country's lifting of zero-COVID curbs

    Reuters
    Published : 13 May 2023, 03:16 AM
    Updated : 13 May 2023, 03:16 AM

    Chinese smartphone maker Oppo said it will shut down its chip design unit, citing uncertainties in the global economy and the smartphone industry.

    The company, one of China's best-selling domestic smartphone brands, said it will cease operations of its Zeku unit, which it set up in 2019. Its products include the MariSilicon X chip, which is a neural processing unit (NPU) that improves images for video and photography taken on smartphones.

    "Due to the uncertainties in the global economy and the smartphone industry, we have to make difficult adjustments for long-term development," a company representative said.

    China's smartphone market, the world's biggest, is struggling to recover from one of its worst ever slumps as cost-conscious consumers continue to shy away from big-ticket purchases even after the country's lifting of zero-COVID curbs.

    In 2022, smartphone shipments fell 14%, and total unit shipments fell below 300 million for the first time in a decade. In the first quarter, total smartphone shipments dropped 11% year-on-year to 67.2 million units, the lowest quarterly total since 2013, research firm Canalys said last month.

    Oppo and its Chinese rivals such as Xiaomi set up in-house chip design units in pursuit of self-reliance after the US crippled Huawei Technologies' smartphone division with sanctions that prevented it from sourcing key components.

    Oppo is owned by BBK Electronics, which also owns Vivo, another top-selling Chinese smartphone brand

    RELATED STORIES
    A man walks by a Huawei logo at a shopping mall in Shanghai, China Dec 6, 2018.
    Huawei makes breakthroughs in design tools for 14nm chips
    Chips produced at the 14nm level were first introduced in smartphones in the mid-2010s and are two to three generations behind leading-edge technology
    Flags of China and US are displayed on a printed circuit board with semiconductor chips, in this illustration picture taken Feb 17, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo
    China's AI industry barely slowed by US chip export rules
    Nvidia has created variants of its chips for the Chinese market that are slowed down to meet US rules
    Semiconductor chips are seen on a printed circuit board in this illustration picture taken Feb 17, 2023.
    India to reopen process for $10bn in chip incentives
    India announced the incentives to help make the country a key player in the global chip supply chain
    Bangladesh will shut down some hazardous marketplaces after Eid: Salman F Rahman
    Govt to shut some risky marketplaces after Eid: Salman F Rahman
    The advisor to the PM says the risk to the public posed by some of these markets cannot be allowed to stand for too long

    Opinion

    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk
    Angels in disguise
    Tasneem Hossain
    The chaos Dr Imtiaz's book has caused
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury